Swiped: The School That Banned Smartphones, Alan Bennett 90 Years On and Mariah Carey Meets Rylan: TV this week

Here are some TV highlights coming up in the days ahead from Saturday, December 7, including Swiped: The School That Banned Smartphones, Alan Bennett 90 Years On and Mariah Carey Meets Rylan.

Mariah Meets Rylan (Saturday 07/12/24, BBC2, 8.15pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Over the course of her extraordinary career, Mariah Carey has proved that she’s not just for Christmas. She shot to fame in 1990 with her self-titled album, and has since gone on to claim the record for the most number one singles in US chart history by a solo artist.

Alan Bennett turned 90 in May. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The singer has sold more than 220 million records worldwide, picked up five Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

But even if you were to ignore all her other incredible achievements, there is one single in particular that ensures she will be on the radio and festive playlists every December for years to come – her smash-hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The song, which reportedly took Mariah and her co-composer Walter Afanasieff just 15 minutes to write, was released back in 1994, when it was held off the coveted UK Christmas number one spot by East 17’s Stay Another Day. It’s shown incredible staying power though, finally reaching the top of the charts in 2020 (it returned there in 2022), and it now holds the title of the UK’s most streamed Christmas song, beating not just East 17, but Slade, Wham and Band Aid.

Now, she marks the 30th anniversary of its release in Mariah Meets Rylan. The presenter and Radio 2 DJ was certainly thrilled by the encounter, saying: “All my Christmases came at once this year when I got to sit down and interview none other than the Queen of Christmas! They say don’t meet your heroes, but Mariah was everything and more. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Some cynical viewers may wonder whether Mariah was quite as excited about meeting Rylan, but this show suggest she has a stronger grasp on British TV than you might expect.

Among the topics up for discussion is Top of the Pops, as Mariah explains why the show holds a special place in heart. Rylan also puts her English accent to the test when he pretends to audition her for a role in EastEnders.

They talk about her musical influences, who include Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and George Michael, the jobs she had before she became famous, her experiences of working with everyone from Jackie Chan to Westlife, and how she came up with the melody for her hit Hero.

Of course, there will also be time for chat about the festive period and her biggest hit.

We’ll get a chance to explore the rest of her back catalogue in Mariah Carey at the BBC (9.10pm), which rounds up some of her most memorable appearances from over the decades.

That’s followed by Mariah Carey: Fantasy Live at Madison Square Garden 1995 (10.20pm), where she performs songs from her fifth album Daydream, as well as a selection of earlier hits, and proves her incredible, octave-spanning voice isn’t down to studio trickery – she really can hit those high notes live.

An Evening with Dua Lipa (Sunday 08/12/24, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

We might not exactly be levitating, but we are rather thrilled that Dua Lipa is spending an hour of her Sunday evening treating us to some amazing music while also discussing her life and career.

The singer-songwriter was born in London in 1995, the eldest child of Kosovo Albanian parents; the family returned to Kosovo after it gained its independence, but at 15, she came back to London and began pursuing a music career more actively, following in the footsteps of her father, who had been the frontman of Kosovan rock band Oda.

Lipa’s life then began to sound like the lyrics of Human League’s single Don’t You Want Me – she was working as a waitress in a cocktail bar when she was signed by Ben Mawson and Ed Mellett at Tap Management; they paid her a salary to leave her job and concentrate on writing and recording music, which led to her landing her first record deal.

“We’ve seen artists who might get half a good song out of 10 writing sessions; with Dua, one in five or one in four is a banger,” claimed Mawson during an interview with Music Business Worldwide in 2018. “She gets results out of other people as well, because her personality is so engaging and she is so charismatic. She definitely has that special something.”

And he was right. Before long she was having hits across Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and other countries began to follow suit.

Fast forward to 2024, and Lipa has headlined at Glastonbury. She has also won seven Brits Awards, three Grammys, and picked up numerous nods from various other trophy-giving institutions. It’s a far cry from the time when a teacher at her school in Hampstead told her she couldn’t join the choir because she couldn’t sing.

With such a huge profile and backing, there’s little wonder the bosses at ITV are thrilled about broadcasting An Evening with Dua Lipa, which was recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

“We‘re looking forward to bringing Dua’s exceptional Royal Albert Hall debut to audiences,” says Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment and daytime commissioning at ITV. “It was such a special evening full of Dua’s top hits performed for the first time with The Heritage Orchestra, and none other than Elton John – it’s one not to be missed.”

Yes, the Rocketman himself made a surprise appearance at the iconic venue to perform Cold Heart, the duo’s chart-topping single that also featured in his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Listen out too for the debut live performance of Dance the Night, which featured on the Barbie soundtrack, as well as Maria, Anything for Love and End of an Era from her latest album, Radical Optimism. Plus, we can expect interview segments in which she opens up about key moments in her life.

“Dua Lipa is a phenomenal talent at the top of her game,” says Ben Winston from production company Falwell 73. “Everyone is so honoured and excited to be making this with her. I think it will be one of those shows that is remembered for a very long time.”

The 1% Club (Monday 09/12/2024, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

We all have a favourite quiz show, whether it be an old-school classic like MasterMind, University Challenge and Family Fortunes, or a modern teatime treat like The Chase, Tipping Point and Pointless.

What connects all of these hit shows is an element of engagement. If you’re screaming out the answers at the screen in your living room, chances are it’s a good series.

When Lee Mack’s The 1% Club debuted on a Saturday night in April 2022, it was keen to encourage audience participation and get viewers at home to play along and test their own IQ, logic and common sense, while watching the contestants in the studio attempting to win a share of £100,000.

The 1% Club was an instant, if somewhat surprising, ratings hit, while its second run in 2023 proved to be even more popular.

Speaking to the Mirror at last year’s National Television Awards – where The 1% Club was named Best Quiz Game Show – Mack said he was delighted with the positive reaction to it.

“It’s very nice,” he said. “For me, because we did the pilot before Covid, it’s been around forever, but it’s new on telly.”

Sharing his insight into why the quiz has proved to be so popular, Lee issued a simple response, saying: “People love a quiz show.”

Not only has The 1% Club won awards here in the UK, the rights have been been sold to 12 countries so far – another sign that it is a strong format.

As a pre-Christmas treat, fans will get the chance to play along to four new episodes being shown on consecutive evenings this week.

For those who have never seen The 1% Club, here’s how it works:

Before each show, a group of 1,000 people are tasked with answering the same questions as the players.

The number who answer each teaser correctly then helps decide its level of difficulty.

Each episode begins with a question known by 90 per cent of the 1,000 people and ends with the trickiest of all, which only one per cent answered correctly.

One hundred contestants begin every show, but how many, if any, will make it to the end and get the chance to answer a question only one per cent of the country can get right?

Another of The 1% Club’s big appeals is that it doesn’t matter if you’re not usually good at quizzes as the questions have nothing to do with remembering facts, trivia and general knowledge. It’s all about logic and deductive thinking.

So, whether you’re aged 15 or 50, the whole family can play together. ITV are now so confident with the play-along-at-home quiz that they have commissioned a fourth and fifth series.

Speaking about fronting the show once again in 2025, Mack said: “Let’s be honest, the fact that I haven’t accidentally given a hundred grand to the wrong person or read out the answer instead of the question is as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone else.

“I’m really delighted that ITV is risking me steering this ship once again. I can’t wait to discover more of the nation’s brainboxes.”

The Listeners (Tuesday 10/12/24, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The BBC drama The Listeners has its roots in a real phenomenon, known as ‘the Hum’ – the claim that some people can hear a persistent and invasive low-frequency humming, rumbling, or droning noise.

Many people have tried to come up with their own explanations for the sound, which has been reported all over the world, and some of them are included in The Listeners. Canadian author Jordan Tannahill, who adapted his own novel for the TV series, says: “In The Listeners there are many scientific theories as to what the Hum could be, and many of them are quite poetic in nature.

“There’s a team of French scientists, who believe that the Hum could be caused by ocean waves, the concussion against the continental shelf, and creating vibrations that we then hear miles away.

“There are some people who believe it is a geoscientific phenomenon, which intrigues me. There’s the idea that there are aspects of the world of nature that we don’t yet understand.”

He adds: “There are also theories that suggest that we could be living in conflict with nature. So, for instance, the sound could be the electric grid, or electromagnetic waves caused by 5G and so forth, and that also intrigues me. The idea that our built environment is afflicting us.”

However, the series has used those notions as a jumping off point to explore some bigger themes. Rebecca Hall has won rave reviews for her performance as Claire, a teacher who can hear the noise and feels increasingly isolated when it seems no one else can.

She eventually discovers she’s not alone, as she befriends a student who can hear it too, and eventually an entire group, led by a charismatic couple, who think that being able to pick up the Hum is a blessing and not a curse.

Jordan says: “What intrigues me about the story is, do we have a shared reality in society? We have seen in our political arena the repercussions of large sections of the population living in two or multiple different realities.

“Claire finds herself living in a different reality, accepting a different set of facts and truths than her family and her colleagues. The story really gets at the nature of belief and even conspiracy culture. The idea of why is it that some people are drawn to potentially quite extreme forms of belief?”

He adds: “The novel itself really interrogates the intersection between belief, conspiracy culture, mania and how these kinds of things rub up against each other and really are playing upon our lives now.”

As the series comes to a conclusion, Claire is ready to lose herself in the Hum, just as the outside world is closing in on the group. There will be time for one last session – but it’s set to end in tragedy. We probably shouldn’t expect any easy explanations, but that is what has made The Listeners so fascinating.

Swiped: The School That Banned Smartphones (Wednesday 11/12/24, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Christmas is coming, and many kids across Britain will be hoping to find a smartphone under the tree.

If they do, they will hardly be alone – it’s been reported that 50 per cent of all nine-year-olds in the UK now own a smartphone. However, a lot of parents have mixed feelings about giving their kids devices.

While phones undoubtedly have their benefits (especially for parents who shudder to think about what they used to get up to as completely uncontactable kids, or remember trying to find a phone box in an emergency), some people fear their youngsters will use their phones to access inappropriate material, or fall victim to cyberbullying. Others worry that even if they aren’t looking at anything dodgy, simply being on the phone at all can be habit forming.

There is some evidence to support that fear – it’s claimed that 43 per cent of teens have admitted to being on their phones during lessons, and a recent Education Select Committee report revealed that one in four children now use their phones in a manner resembling behavioural addiction.

So, if you’re considering giving your child a device, perhaps you should watch the two-part documentary Swiped: The School That Banned Smartphones first.

It sees presenters Emma and Matt Willis join forces with The Stanway School in Colchester to challenge a group of Year 8 pupils – and themselves – to give up their smartphones completely for 21 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s part of a social experiment, which is being conducted in conjunction with The University of York. Over the three-week period, the pupils will undergo a series of tests to monitor their behavioural changes. From cognitive tasks testing attention, reaction times and memory to questionnaires covering sleep, anxiety, depression, mood, stress, loneliness, enjoyment and social connectedness, it’s hoped that the results will give a clear picture of the affect phone use is having on young people.

Emma and Matt say: “Our lives these days revolve around our smartphones, and the thought of three weeks without them is quite honestly daunting, yet fascinating. The statistics on children’s smartphone use are beyond worrying so the time feels absolutely right for the issue to be addressed.

“We’re intrigued by the results of the experiment and hope it can spark change and have a lasting and positive impact on everyone.”

Joining them on the show, which is being broadcast on consecutive evenings, is medical doctor, author, television presenter and podcaster Dr Rangan Chatterjee, who also believes this is a hugely pressing issue.

Dr. Rangan said: “Everyone – parents, teachers, schools etc – want what is best for our children, but, as a society, I really feel we have allowed technology to infiltrate our children’s lives without proper thought. I think this is likely to have major negative consequences for children and society at large. For me, this is one of the most urgent societal issues of our time.

“And this experiment is critically important to kick-start a national conversation about what is actually appropriate and helpful for our children. We need to know which aspects of technology use can help our children and which aspects are in fact harming them.”

Celebrity Escape to the Country (Thursday 12/12/2024, BBC One, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Escape to the Country, which allows to viewer to relax and unwind while being transported to tiny villages, remote landscapes and dramatic coastal retreats, has become one of the BBC’s most popular daytime lifestyle series.

However, when the Beeb decided to create a Celebrity version of the show last Christmas, it’s fair to say that some viewers weren’t impressed watching rich stars shopping for houses that are, in some cases, well over £1million, branding the programme “out of touch” with Brits in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

There were also criticism that there wasn’t enough of the properties themselves and too many ‘showbiz’ segments following the so-called escapees as they dressed up, danced and even rehearsed for panto.

Despite that, the series did well ratings wise, and it is back for a new run tonight.

As before, the special hour-long episodes will take the celebrities on an exploration beyond their usual urban limits as they look to find their perfect country home.

They will explore the joys and challenges of finding the ultimate rural retreat, while celebrating the beauty of the British countryside.

Each episode will not only showcase the idyllic property market, but also the personal stories behind each celebrity’s decision to make the big relocation to the countryside.

Julie Shaw, the BBC’s Daytime Commissioner says: “This series we get an insight into the celebrities, their careers and their families, essentially the journey they’ve been on from where they began long before the cameras and spotlights.

“We cover the UK, including the beautiful hills and valleys in the Vale of Glamorgan and Stirlingshire, helping people to escape from world-famous cities like Glasgow and London – it’s a magical tour around some of the UK’s most beautiful homes.”

So who will be following in the footsteps of Christopher Biggins, Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec, Cheryl Baker, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Dr Ranj Singh in looking for new countryside home.

Among those taking part this time are pop sensation Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps, musical legend Alfie Boe, broadcaster and author Anita Rani, renowned journalist and Loose Woman Kaye Adams, and Lord Sugar’s sidekick on The Apprentice, entrepreneur Tim Campbell.

But first up this evening is Linford Christie.

The Olympic champion sprinter and athletics coach and his daughter Briannah join presenter Alistair Appleton on a somewhat competitive house-hunting expedition in the bucolic countryside of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Among the places they visit is the Oxfordshire town of Shiplake, where they stop off at a beautiful and stylish five-bedroom house with a large extension and soulful music room built around the turn of the century.

Linford loves to cook and entertain, so they want somewhere with entertaining spaces inside and out, and also visit a place in the Chilterns where they join a chef for some al fresco cooking.

Although Linford and Briannah find a few places that take their fancy, they also have to take the rest of the family’s options into account.

But with a sizeable budget of around £2million, the father and daughter shouldn’t be short of options.

Alan Bennett 90 Years On (Friday 13/12/24, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

For a man you imagine doesn’t care too much about his ‘look’, few people are as instantly recognisable as Alan Bennett – probably because for as long as he’s been in the limelight (and that’s a considerable amount of time), he’s had the same hairstyle, horn-rimmed spectacles and tweed jacket.

But then, if you’ve never been in fashion, you’ve never been out of it either.

Not that keeping up with the latest trends is something that bothers a man like Bennett – and that’s how it should be. Instead, he prefers to spend his days writing, reading or tootling around north London on his trusty tricycle; it used to be a push bike, but at 90 (he reached the milestone in May), he can no longer manage that. It’s a concession to old age he’s been forced to make.

National treasure is an overused phrase (and one that Bennett would probably hate), but it’s difficult to think of somebody who deserves it more than him; his work has helped bring Britain’s lonely, disappointed and disaffected to the fore: “I can see that the central figure in a lot of my television plays is the same,” he once told an audience at the British Film Institute. “He’s a vague, rather melancholy, rather troubled figure, not having much fun, and he’s not actually much fun to write, as distinct from the characters surrounding him, who one has a great deal of fun with.”

Bennett has also taught us a thing or two about history via his work as well – as you might expect from somebody who gained a first class degree in the subject from Oxford University.

But he never expected or set out to be famous. The son of a Leeds butcher, he claims that as an adolescent, he thought he’d become a clergyman, merely because he felt he looked like one. He was already a bookish sort – the type of youngster you’d now call a nerd or a geek.

“As a child I read biography and autobiography backwards,” he once claimed. “Looking back I feel I was probably much more middle-aged then than I am now.”

Following National Service, he enrolled at Oxford, where he began performing in comedy sketches. From there he became part of the satirical revue Beyond the Fringe, which also launched the showbusiness careers of Dudley Moore, Jonathan Miller and Peter Cook.

Bennett became a regular face on the small screen as an actor, although it’s for his plays that he’s now best known, including The History Boys and The Habit of Art. He’s also been prolific on the small and large screens, winning numerous awards in the process, including a Bafta Best Original Screenplay for A Private Function and an Oscar nomination for penning The Madness of King George.

