Tasha Ghouri, of Thirsk, will be the first deaf contestant to take part in the show.

The 23-year-old model and dancer is looking for love in the villa as she says her past dating life has been a shambles.

And the bookies are backing her too, with her original odds of 11-4 already dropping to 3-1 ahead of the first show tonight (Jun 6).

Tasha Ghouri is looking for love in Love Island

The model made the headlines last year after appearing in a shoot with her cochlear implant in.

Speaking on the market, a William Hill spokesperson said: “The return of Love Island has been a talking point for many reality TV fans for the last few months, and we’re excited to see that the fan interest behind the new contestants is going as strong as ever.

Despite Tasha not having much luck on dates previously, we think that with her charm and resilience, she’ll only continue to grow more popular with the fans.”

Last year’s winners were piano-playing Millie Court and divisive Liam Reardon, who are still going strong together today.