Businessman, Brad Johnson, from North Yorkshire has already impressed the nation after week one as he has become bookies favourite to win The Apprentice this year.

The long running BBC One TV series, which airs every Thursday at 9pm, returned to screens on January 5, 2023 and after week one, Teesside-based businessman Brad Johnson has emerged as the 7/1 favourite to be hired by Lord Alan Sugar. The team at OLBG have announced the early favourites to win this year’s Apprentice.

On the 12th and final week of the show, a winner will claim the investment prize of £250,000 into their business idea. The next episode will air on Thursday, January 12 at 9pm and Irish account executive Emma Browne was the first contestant fired by Lord Alan Sugar.

Megan Hornby, a Hull sweetshop owner, is the leading female contender predicted to win at a score of 10/1. Below is the full list of predictions and odds.

Lord Alan Sugar. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

The Apprentice 2023 odds to win

1 - Brad Johnson (7/1 with a 12.5 per cent probability)

2 - Joseph Phillips (8/1 with an 11.1 per cent probability)

3 - Megan Hornby (10/1 with a 9.1 per cent probability)

4 - Simba Rwambiwa (10/1 with a 9.1 per cent probability)