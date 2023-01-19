There will be 18 contestants appearing on The Apprentice this year. Alan Sugar will return as the main judge with Karren Brady and Tim Campbell also on the panel critiquing the candidates’ business ideas.
Claude Littner is also expected to return to the series but in a ‘reduced role’ and will only appear in two episodes. The number of candidates this year is the highest number since the 13th series. Shannon Martin abruptly quit the show during the second episode on Thursday, January 12 due to being overwhelmed with the process.
This year will see three candidates hailing from Yorkshire competing for the billionaire’s investment. The series will start on Thursday, January 5 on BBC One at 9pm, episodes will air every Thursday and you can catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer.
Who are The Apprentice 2023 contestants?
Avi Sharma
Occupation: City banker
Lives: London
As the youngest contestant in the series, Avi is an ‘optimistic’ entrepreneur and he believes that Lord Alan Sugar’s investment will get him out of the ‘rat race’ of city banking.
Bradley Johnson
Occupation: Director, construction company
Lives: North Yorkshire
Bradley is a self-made businessman and claims to be determined with a work ethic. In his own words, his ‘can-do attitude’ and approach to business is ‘something you’ve got to be proud of’.
Dani Donovan
Occupation: Owner, hair salon
Lives: Hertfordshire
Dani dreams of inspiring would-be business owners and started her business when she was just a teenager. She is now doing ‘something she loves’ for a living, showing that having a passion for what you do is the key to success in business.
Denisha Kaur Bharj
Occupation: Financial controller
Lives: Leicestershire
Denisha’s determination and work ethic have given her the confidence to reach the peak of her potential, overcoming professional and personal tests.
Emma Browne
Occupation: Senior account executive
Lives: County Kildare
Emma is always willing to go that extra mile and remain 100 per cent committed to anything she puts her mind to. She is laser focussed on making her business idea a success and she ‘will do anything to succeed’.
Gregory Ebbs
Occupation: Owner, online antiques marketplace
Lives: Shropshire
A local councillor and owner of an online antiques business, Gregory has previously worked as a professional cannon-firer.
Joe Phillips
Occupation: Safari guide, South Africa
Lives: Worcestershire
The ‘James Bond of the business world’ with a degree in Zoology, Joe has gone from a safari guide in South Africa to an aspiring businessman.
Kevin D’Arcy
Occupation: Accountant
Lives: Dublin
Kevin began his water sports equipment business during lockdown, whilst working in his job in the financial services industry. He is now looking to expand his business into the UK and has set his sights on securing Lord Sugar’s investment.
Mark Moseley
Occupation: Owner, pest control company
Lives: London
Mark is a former soldier in the army who has worked all over the world in remote and hostile environments. He now thinks he should be more than equipped to handle the boardroom. As the owner of a pest control business, he thinks this is a lucrative industry for Lord Sugar to invest in.
Marnie Swindells
Occupation: Court advocate
Lives: London
A gold-medal winning boxer and imaginative businesswoman, Marnie is ready to compete against her fellow candidates in the boardroom.
Megan Hornby
Occupation: Owner, sweet shop and cafe
Lives: East Yorkshire
Megan believes she has found success by identifying a gap in the market and running with it.
Reece Donnelly
Occupation: Owner, theatre school
Lives: Glasgow
He has set his sights on being the first Scottish candidate to secure Lord Sugar’s investment. Reece is the business savvy owner of a performing arts school.
Rochelle Anthony
Occupation: Owner, hair salon and academy
Lives: Bedfordshire
Rochelle is a salon owner and prides herself on her great intuition.
“I’m always being compared to the Kim Kardashian of the business world because I’m doing business with a hint of glam.”
Shannon Martin
Occupation: Owner, bridal boutique
Lives: West Yorkshire
Shannon is hoping to be the first business partner to bring Lord Sugar into the lucrative bridal market.
Shazia Hussain
Occupation: Technology recruiter
Lives: London
Shazia champions a varied representation of diverse women in the world of business.
“I don’t need any friends in business. I am here to win this.”
Simba Rwambiwa
Occupation: Senior sales representative
Lives: Birmingham
Simba is more than ready to challenge the status quo of the business world and is a self-confessed ‘perfectionist’.
Sohail Chowdhary
Occupation: Owner, martial Arts school
Lives: Southampton
Martial Arts instructor, Sohail, wants other candidates to ‘stay wary’.
“I am calm and collected, but if they do come at me? I will bite and I will sting, and I will leave my mark.”
Victoria Goulbourne
Occupation: Owner, online sweet business
Lives: Merseyside
Former flight attendant, Victoria started her online sweet business during lockdown, which has since become a social media success.