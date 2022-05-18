The Crown filming: Vintage Austin car seen on set of Netflix shoot at Wentworth Woodhouse in Yorkshire

Netflix first visited the Grade I-listed country house near Rotherham in February to film scenes for the fifth season of The Crown.

Now the production is believed to be on-site again for a further shoot in the grounds.

Local resident Glynn Wormley photographed an Austin Six being used as a prop for the series. The British-made cars were manufactured in the 1930s.

Glynn Wormley photographed the Austin Six hired by the film crew

Season five of The Crown depicts events involving the royal family during the first half of the 1990s.

The production's arrival is a major coup for Yorkshire, as the region - despite its huge popularity with film studios - has not featured in The Crown before. Most locations used are in southern England, the Scottish Highlands and overseas.

In February filming moved to Bradford's historic merchant district Little Germany, which stood in for Moscow, which the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited as part of a 1994 state tour of Russia.

The car parked in front of the old 1960s student accommodation block in the grounds of Wentworth Woodhouse

Little Germany is a Conservation Area with numerous listed buildings dating back to the mid-19th century, when German Jewish businessmen fleeing the disruption of the Franco-Prussian War opened grand neoclassical warehouses in Bradford. The area is popular for filming, and stood in for 1930s Glasgow in an episode of All Creatures Great and Small.

The off-the-beaten-track location of Denaby Ings nature reserve near Doncaster has also been used for filming - though a number of antique props were then stolen from the set, prompting police to investigate.

For the penultimate season, Imelda Staunton has taken on the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, with Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Characters set to appear include Dodi Fayed, Tony Blair and John Major. Dominic West's son Senan has been cast as a young Prince William.

Netflix has used Wentworth Woodhouse as a location before - scenes for The Irregulars were filmed in the old servants' quarters.