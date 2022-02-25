The Crown filming in Yorkshire: Netflix transforms historic Bradford district into 1990s Russia

The new series covers the royal family's activities in the early 1990s and the scenes shot in Little Germany - an historic merchant district of the city centre - were set in Moscow, which the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited as part of a 1994 state tour of Russia.

A casting agency had posted adverts for extras of Russian and eastern European nationality or descent to appear in the production.

Little Germany is a Conservation Area with numerous listed buildings dating back to the mid-19th century, when German Jewish businessmen fleeing the disruption of the Franco-Prussian War opened grand neoclassical warehouses in Bradford. The area is popular for filming, and stood in for 1930s Glasgow in an episode of All Creatures Great and Small.

The Crown's cast and crew have also been filming at Wentworth Woodhouse, a Grade I-listed house near Rotherham which could well be standing in for a Russian dacha given its impressive facade, which is longer than that of Buckingham Palace.

The off-the-beaten-track location of Denaby Ings nature reserve near Doncaster has also been used for filming - though a number of antique props were then stolen from the set, prompting police to investigate.

This is the first time The Crown has used Yorkshire locations. Season five sees Imelda Staunton take over the role of the Queen as she enters old age, with Prince Charles now played by Dominic West and Princess Diana by Elizabeth Debicki.

All images by Asadour Guzelian.

1. A Russian police car Photo Sales

2. Extras in Russian police uniforms Photo Sales

3. A 1990s television crew's van Photo Sales

4. A police motorcade Photo Sales