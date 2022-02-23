The Crown in Yorkshire: Film crews set up ahead of shooting scenes at Wentworth Woodhouse

Netflix producers are filming the fifth season at locations in Rotherham and Bradford this month, including the Grade-I listed ancestral seat of the Earls Fitzwilliam.

Much of the house, grounds and parkland will be closed to the public during the shoot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season five of The Crown depicts events involving the royal family during the first half of the 1990s.

Film crews trucks at Wentworth Woodhouse

The production's arrival is a major coup for Yorkshire, as the region - despite its huge popularity with film studios - has not featured in The Crown before. Most locations used are in southern England, the Scottish Highlands and overseas.

For the penultimate season, Imelda Staunton has taken on the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, with Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Characters set to appear include Dodi Fayed, Tony Blair and John Major. Dominic West's son Senan has been cast as a young Prince William.

Another location to appear for the first time is Burghley House in Stamford, Lincolnshire.

The house is closed while filming takes place

Netflix has used Wentworth Woodhouse for a shoot before - scenes for The Irregulars were filmed in the old servants' quarters.

The house has also appeared in Downton Abbey, Gentleman Jack, Victoria and The Darkest Hour.