The Crown season five arrives in Yorkshire as filming starts at Wentworth Woodhouse

The trust that owns the Grade I-listed house and grounds near Rotherham had already confirmed estate closures and restricted access for two weeks in February for a 'major' production, but due to confidentiality clauses in the filming contract did not disclose the name of the project.

However industry insiders have said that the house is being used as a location for season five of The Crown, which depicts events involving the royal family during the first half of the 1990s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shooting is also expected to move to Bradford and a casting agency has been recruiting extras of Russian and eastern European ancestry to appear in scenes.

Wentworth Woodhouse

The production's arrival is a major coup for Yorkshire, as the region - despite its huge popularity with film studios - has not featured in The Crown before. Most locations used are in southern England, the Scottish Highlands and overseas.

For the penultimate season, Imelda Staunton has taken on the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, with Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Characters set to appear include Dodi Fayed, Tony Blair and John Major. Dominic West's son Senan has been cast as a young Prince William.

Another location to appear for the first time is Burghley House in Stamford, Lincolnshire.

Netflix has used Wentworth Woodhouse for a shoot before - scenes for The Irregulars were filmed in the old servants' quarters.