A new Channel 5 documentary will explore the enduring legacy and story of the Standpipe Drought of 1976 and Yorkshire weatherman John Kettley will be featured.

In May 1975, Britain suffered a record-breaking period of unpredictable weather that lasted for 16 months.

This unprecedented period resulted in the Standpipe Drought in 1976 where across the country thousands of households had to rely on communal outdoor taps known as standpipes for their water supply.

For most residents, the summer of 1975 and particularly the heatwave of 1976 are remembered as halcyon days where children played unsupervised in the Mediterranean sunshine until teatime.

A drought warning sign on M5 motorway near Exeter Devon England. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

The result of these two very unusually dry summers created a national emergency culminating in the government using emergency powers and even appointing a Minister of Drought.

This documentary titled ‘The Drought of 1975’ will delve into the compelling story of the Standpipe Drought, its legacy, the memories and lived experiences of those who endured it and will explore the hardships and fond memories of that period.

It will use a wealth of archival footage and first-hand accounts from well-known personalities including weatherman John Kettley, from Halifax, musicians Toyah Willcox and Don Letts, veteran DJ Tony Blackburn and politicians Anne Widdecombe and Neil Kinnock.

From coping with somersaulting weather and queuing for water at standpipes, to sharing baths and firefighters tackling moorland blazes and farmers seeing their livelihoods weather away.

The Standpipe Drought 1975-1976 highlights how communities came together demonstrating neighbourly spirit and mutual support.

It also reveals how this period marked a dramatic shift in music and youth culture, changes to government policy, and the crucial lessons this drought offers for our climate-conscious future.

With England facing its driest spring since Queen Victoria’s reign, this timely film explores an unusual drought that pulled the country together, revealing insights that apply today.