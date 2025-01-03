The Famous Five: What to expect from new adventure based on Enid Blyton’s stories

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wentworth has had a vision of the future and thinks he has seen the murder of famous jazz singer Cab Vee, who is visiting the hotel. With a host of likely suspects, each with their own motive, can the Five figure out who is trying to kill him?

Joining the core cast in episode one are Jack Gleeson, Maria Pedraza, Amir Wilson, James Wilby, Rita Tushingham, Jonathan Aris, Jamie Andrew Cutler and Jemima Rooper.

Jack, what’s it like being back for The Famous Five and reprising the role of Wentworth?

The Famous Five -Dick (Kit Rakusen), Julian (Elliott Rose), Anne (Flora Jacoby Richardson), George (Diaana Babnicova) and Timmy. Image: BBC/Moonage Pictures/James Pardon

It's such an honour to be back for Season 2. I loved playing Wentworth so much last year, he’s eccentric and mysterious. He’s very focussed on getting what he wants and you’re never sure how he’s going to react. I was just over the moon when I heard I was returning for more fun and dastardly tricks...

What are the key moments in this new film for Wentworth?

Wentworth is waiting for The Famous Five at the Prospect Hotel. As we’ve seen before he is very mystical and has seen into the future. He needs the Famous Five to help solve a mystery which is about to unfold because he knows that someone is trying to murder Cab Vee, the jazz singer who is visiting the hotel. Wentworth loves adventure and mystery as much as The Famous Five, I think he secretly wants to be part of the gang.

Did you have any favourite scenes when filming?

I loved all my scenes with the Famous Five themselves. They are such wonderful actors and people (and dog). They’re so much fun to work with and bring a brilliant energy to the set. I will miss them a lot!

What do you think the enduring appeal of The Famous Five is?

There’s a real sense of adventure running throughout all these films and I think the show has a really broad appeal because the themes and storytelling are so universal. Everybody can relate to the sense of wanting to get lost in an adventure with your friends.

Diaana Babnicova, you play George, one of The Famous Five gang. Tell us about Mystery at the Prospect Hotel?

This story is a murder mystery and always keeps you on your toes. There are loads of new characters, each really different. There are so many plot twists. When I was reading the script, I didn’t see any of it coming.

Has George changed since series one?

George is very similar to the first series: she’s outspoken, unpredictable and you don’t know what she’s going to do. She’s got no filter, anything could come out of her mout.! She’s grown with the show and matured a little bit but she still has her adventurous, cheeky side.

This film sees the return of an old adversary, Thomas Wentworth, how does George feel about him?

That’s a very layered answer. I think George sees a little of herself in Wentworth. He’s very cheeky and he’s obviously evil but I think George likes that because it gives her a little bit of adventure and excitement.

I think she does genuinely care about him. They have a connection which is a little bit different to the others in the sense that she sees a little of herself in him.

Has it been nice working with the rest of the cast?

Jemima (Rooper) played George in the 1995 version of the TV series. When we met it was like two universes colliding. She’s the sweetest person and when she was leaving, she gave me a Famous Five book because we were the two Georges. It was genuinely an honour. She told me loads of stories about how cheeky and naughty they were when they were filming in the 1990s.