Disney+ has not only dropped first-look images from upcoming Yorkshire-based TV remake The Full Monty, but has also announced its release date.

The brand-new Disney+ Original series has been produced by the makers of the original BAFTA award-winning film. The Sheffield-based series will be spread across eight episodes and it takes place 25 years after the original hit film following the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare system, education and employment sectors.

The comedy-drama will also unfold what happened to the brothers after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also reveal how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes, who still reside in Sheffield, has changed over the decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original film’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, who won an Academy Award, returns for the TV series and will be joined by co-writer Alice Nutter along with Uberto Pasolini who will return as executive producer. Among the lead cast reprising their fan-favourite roles are Robert Carlyle as Gaz, York-born Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Harrogate-born Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Leeds-born Steve Huison as Lomper, Gentleman Jack actor Wim Snape as Nathan and Wharfedale-born Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

Mark Addy as Dave on The Full Monty TV series. (Pic credit: Disney+)

When is the release date of Disney+ series The Full Monty?

Disney+ has announced that the series will be available to stream from June 2023 in the UK.

The original 1997 film is also available to view now on Disney+ in the UK and tickets to a special screening of the original film, as well as a Q&A with creator Simon Beaufoy at Prince Charles Cinema, London, will be available to purchase on May 10, 2023 on the Disney+ website.

Simon, who is also the executive producer, said: “It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, seven Prime Ministers and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad