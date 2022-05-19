The Full Monty filming: Tupele Dorgu latest star pictured on Disney+ set in Sheffield

The suburban street in Gleadless is where the remake of classic film The Full Monty is being shot as a Disney+ television series.

The original 1997 movie was also set and filmed in Sheffield and many of the cast are reprising their roles.

The crew even sourced a Sheffield United shirt from the 1990s for actor Robert Carlyle to wear from Gleadless resident Fred Wright, a collector whose niece put producers in touch with him when they were location scouting in her neighbourhood.

The cast arrive

Today's shoot featured former Coronation Street actress Tupele Dorgu, 44, who played Kelly Crabtree in the soap - though she was not part of the 1997 cast.

Children and grandchildren of the original characters will feature in the new series, set to air in 2023.

Mark Addy, Hugo Speer and Lesley Sharp are all appearing.

Crew members on the set