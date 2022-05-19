With Disney+ keeping as much as they can under wraps, one thing that has been revealed is that Carlyle's character, Gaz, has been wearing the same Blades shirt for the last 25 years.

The team from Little Island Productions, which is making the new show, were having trouble finding an authentic shirt for him to wear - but thankfully a lifelong fan with a bulging shirt collection came to the rescue.

When the series airs next year, Carlyle will be seen sporting an original shirt from the collection of Fred Wright, from Gleadless in Sheffield.

Robert Carlyle will be wearing the loaned shirt of a lifelong Blades fan from Gleadless during the 20 week shoot for The Full Monty. PIC BY MARK CAMPBELL/MCPIX.

His niece, Lyndsey Grayson, of Spotswood Close, told The Star how when she heard the crew was looking for the costume piece, she knew just who to call.

“When the team came knocking in Spotswood Close in February for location scouting, I had some banter with the production manager about him being a Barnsley fan,” said Lyndsey, who says supporting the Blades runs in the family.

“They were very hush-hush about it – they said they were filming ‘a revival series’ for ‘a 90s comedy set in Sheffield’. I thought maybe it was ‘When Saturday Comes’ with Sean Bean, until they told me it was about stripping.

Lyndsey Grayson, of Spotswood Close, knew to go to her uncle Fred Wright when film crew Little Island Productions asked where they could find a 90s Sheffield United shirt for the shoot.

“They told me they had actually just come from Bramall Lane because they were looking for a 90s Blades shirt for Robert Carlyle to wear on set, like he did in the film. I told them, ‘I know who’ll have one’, and took their number.”

Luckily for the production staff, Lyndsey’s uncle Fred has every Blades shirt from his lifelong love of the team.

“He’s got all the shirts from across the years,” said Lyndsey. “I called him and asked if I could borrow his shirt, but I didn’t mention what for yet. 10 minutes later, he had it down from the loft and was washing it in the sink.”

Now, the iconic red-and-white shirt is in the hands of the production staff to give the shoot the genuine article.

Lyndsey said: “A week later, Fred asked me what I did with his shirt, and I let the cat out the bag. He said, ‘are you joking?’ I’ve asked if Rob will sign it before he gives it back.”

Already, the shirt is enjoying its minute in the limelight. Production photos taken in Manchester show Mr Carlyle in Fred’s shirt and a denim jacket.

It comes as Spotswood Close has been taken over by crews this week for on-location filming, including inside Gleadless Valley Parish church and one resident’s home.

“We actually used the shirt to play a prank on Rob,” location manager for Little Island Productions Alex Tridmas said on set.

“We put the shirt in a drawer and said to him, ‘now Rob, this shirt’s on loan from a very nice man, don’t go losing it’. When he wasn’t in the room we moved the shirt to another drawer. When he came looking for it he went mad trying to find it, he thought he’d lost it already.”

The series will reunite The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a Box Office smash hit.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash. The week of filming in Gleadless comes after shooting took place in Manchester in early May.

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.