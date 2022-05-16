From Goathland's Heartbeat, The Yorkshire Dales' All Creatures Great and Small and the Keighley classic The Railway Children, Yorkshire has been home to some fantastic productions.

We asked our readers on Facebook what their favourite film and TV set in Yorkshire was and they replied in the hundreds.

This is what they chose:

All Creatures Great and Small

The show All Creatures Great and Small (ACGS) was mentioned by many people.

Both the original series, which ran from 1978 to 1990 on the BBC, and the new Channel 5 series were praised.

The show follows the veterinary practice at Skeldale House and is shot in locations across The Yorkshire Dales.

Elizabeth Brooker said: "We used to go watch filming of all creatures great and small, met some of the original actors at a fete in Hawes."

Our Yorkshire Farm

Another firm favourite among our readers was Our Yorkshire Farm.

Ravenseat is located in Upper Swaledale, North Yorkshire, a short distance from the town of Keld.

Brassed Off

Gary Marsh, Janet Whitaker and Glen O'Donnell all said they love Brassed Off.

The 1996 film, starring Pete Postlethwaite and Ewan McGregor, follows a colliery brass band following the closure of their pit.

It was based in Grimethorpe in South Yorkshire.

Mr O'Donnell said: "Pete Postlethwaite’s rejection speech still makes me well up no matter how many times I watch it."

Kes

Kes received many mentions from our Facebook audience. Directed by Ken Loach, the film follows the story of Billy, a working-class boy and his deep bond with a kestrel.

It is set in and around Barnsley.

The film is one of The Yorkshire Post's firm favourites too. Read why here: Why Kes is still soaring after 50 years: The Yorkshire Post says

The Railway Children

Of course, The Railway Children was another top pick from our readers.

The Railway Children, released in 1970, tells the story of a mother and her three children who move to the Yorkshire countryside after their father is falsely imprisoned.

The film starred Dinah Sheridan, Bernard Cribbins, Sally Thomsett and Gary Warren.

Filming locations included Oxenhope, Haworth and the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway line.

A new film, The Railway Children Return is due to be released in UK cinemas on July 15 in 2022 and the cast includes Jenny Agutter, who reprises her role as Bobbie Waterbury more than 50 years after the original film.

Heartbeat

Plenty of people were quick to say Heartbeat was one of their favourite shows.

Set in North Yorkshire during the 1960s, the show was a big success and ran for 18 seasons.

The fictional village of Aidensfield was filmed in Goathland and on occasion scenes were shot in Whitby, Otley and Scarborough.

Jose Sevilla said: "Heartbeat, so much crime in a village of only eighteen houses, a village shop and a pub. The level of crime being commensurate to Chicago during prohibition and Midsomer under John Nettles watch!"

Last Tango in Halifax

Huddersfield-born writer Sally Wainwright features on this list several times.

The show follows Celia and Alan, both widows who rekindle their love after 50 years.

Happy Valley

Another Sally Wainwright production, Happy Valley, was also named as a favourite.

Set in Calder Valley, the crime drama stars Sarah Lancashire as a police sergeant determined to find the man who raped her daughter and drove her to suicide.

Filming for a third series of the show began in January 2022.

Gentleman Jack has been a huge success since it aired in 2019.

The drama tells the story of historic Halifax landowner Anne Lister and her relationship with a woman.

Calderdale is now known globally as a cultural, LGBTQ+ and heritage destination, they say, and Gentleman Jack has helped to make it a centre for creativity and TV production, as well as a tourist hotspot.

Gentleman Jack is currently on BBC One at 9pm on Sundays and also available on iPlayer.

Rita, Sue and Bob Too

Based in Bradford's Buttershaw estate, Rita, Sue and Bob Too was named several times as a favourite by our readers.

The raunchy comedy-drama tells the story of two schoolgirls who have a relationship with a married man.

The 1987 film was adapted by Andrea Dunbar, who died in 1990 at the age of 29 after collapsing in the Beacon pub on the Buttershaw estate where she had lived most of her life..

The Full Monty

1997's hit comedy The Full Monty was another favourite.

Based in Sheffield, the film follows the lives of six unemployed men following the closure of the steel mills.

The men, encouraged by the main character Gaz, played by Robert Carlyle, decide to form a stripping act to raise some money.

It is now being turned into a limited TV series by Disney+, which will pick up the action 25 years on and follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.

Last of the Summer Wine

The Holmfirth-set Last of The Summer Wine was chosen by many people as their favourite show set in Yorkshire.

The BBC sitcom centred on a trio of old men and their youthful misadventures.

Written by Roy Clark, who also created Balby-set Open All Hours, another favourite of our readers, the show ran for 31 series.

Calendar Girls

Lastly, another popular choice was the 2003 film Calendar Girls.

The film, starting Helen Mirren, Julie Walters, Celia Imrie and Linda Bassett, was inspired by the true story of a group of Yorkshire women who made a nude calendar to raise money for charity.