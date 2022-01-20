The photographer said it has been 'fascinating' having the team of between 60 and 70 - including star of the show Sarah Lancashire - on her doorstep on Bath Place in Boothtown, Halifax, in recent days.

The Happy Valley film crew were first spotted in the area on Tuesday morning (Jan 18) and are understood to have been there on Wednesday as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miia said people living on the street received notes through their doors before Christmas to let them know the crew would be filming there, and another a couple of weeks ago with contact details for the production company.

"It's just been fascinating to see how much work goes into it," she said.

"And it's been such a large crew, and they do so many takes. They'll film something three to five times, if not more.

"I really like the show. I'm really excited to watch it. I think my car may have made it into a scene!"

Sarah Lancashire was spotted on set (Credit: Miia Polso Photography)