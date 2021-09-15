Scarborough student Freya Cox, 19, who will compete in the new series of The Great British Bake Off. (Photo: Channel 4)

Freya Cox, 19, who studied at Scarborough Sixth Form College and is from Scarborough, is the youngest baker in this year's tent. She says she likes to be "unexpected" with her baking and "usually makes a lot of mess in the process!"

Now studying for a psychology degree, Freya said she has been dreaming of entering Bake Off since the first series, when she was nine and saw the tent in Bakewell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Scarborough Sixth Form College said: "[It's] so exciting to see former student Freya as one of the Great British Bake Off contestants, Good luck!

Freya, centre-left in the white top, with the new Great British Bake Off contestants. (Channel 4)

"Freya was a lovely student who was extremely hardworking, creative and resilient. These skills will hopefully help her to go far in the Bake Off!"

The 19-year-old has a passion for horses and baking which are the result of spending lots of time with her grandma as she was growing up. Freya spends her time studying at university, whilst living at home with her parents so that she can continue to care for her horse, Winnie.

A year ago, Freya, who is vegan, began making plant-based versions of classic bakes for her dad – now it is her goal to bake so that no one can tell the results are vegan.