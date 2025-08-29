The Great British Bake Off, I Fought the Law and Soul Revolution with Trevor Nelson: TV highlights this week

These are some of the TV highlights coming up this week, from Saturday, August 30, including The Great British Bake Off, I Fought the Law and Soul Revolution with Trevor Nelson.

Soul Revolution with Trevor Nelson (Saturday 30/08/2025, BBC Two, 7.40pm)

Words by Richard Jones

In recent years, the organisers of the BBC Proms have gone out of their way to expand its reach with some imaginative programming.

Photo issued by Channel 4/Love Productions of The Great British Bake Off Series 16 contestants (back row, left to right) Toby, Nadia, Aaron, Leighton, Jessika, Jasmine, Hassan and Lesley; and (front row, left to right) Tom, Pui Man, Iain and Nataliia.

Florence Welch and Sam Smith each memorably headlined a night during last year’s Proms, while the annual CBeebies Prom – now a regular fixture in the season after debuting in 2014 – has appealed to a pre-school audience.

Now, following the success of 2023’s Northern Soul Prom and 2024’s Disco Prom, the BBC Concert Orchestra continues its journey of orchestral interpretations of musical genres with an evening celebrating soul music.

Recorded at the Royal Albert Hall on August 3, this concert celebrates the pioneers of the genre, which has roots in the church, goes deep into gospel and became a soundtrack for a growing movement for civil rights.

Even for those not so familiar with the soul genre, they will still surely recognise a good number of the songs on the setlist in this concert at the world-famous classical music venue.

Beverley Knight. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Not only have the curators traced the many names that left a mark on music and society and come up with an enjoyable night where the audience dance along to past hits, they are also encouraging all of us to put our hand on our hearts to treasure their messages for the future.

The show begins with the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, joined by singer Beverley Knight for a performance of Change Will Come by Sam Cooke.

Aretha Franklin’s Think then gets a rework by the powerhouse Jacob Lusk, before Cooke’s Were You There sung by Reginald Mobley.

Backing choir Lawrence Johnson Singers provide another solemn moment with Take My Hand, Precious Lord, famously performed at Martin Luther King’s funeral, before the orchestra takes over with a trumpet-led Move On Up.

The second part of the evening chronicles the evolution of soul, with Stevie Wonder’s Living for the City followed by Edwin Hawkins’ Oh Happy Day and James Brown’s I’m Black and I’m Proud.

Nina Simone’s To Be Young, Gifted and Black is welcomed with great cheering from the audience, while strong beats and pointed words come from Gil Scott-Heron’s The Revolution Will Not Be Televised, before the finale – War (What Is It Good For?) by Edwin Starr.

Beverley Knight says: “I’m so proud to be involved in this year’s BBC Proms: Soul Revolution at the Royal Albert Hall.

“Never has the time been more right to highlight the songs of protest written and performed by some of the most iconic and revered Black artists of all time.

“Struggle and triumph have been at the heart of modern Black art for centuries and it is a great honour for me personally to sing these songs alongside such wonderful talent.”

Trevor Nelson, one of the show’s curators and presenter on the night, is thrilled to be teaming up with his Radio 2 colleague Beverly. He adds: “I am excited to be making my Proms presenting debut, and I’m especially pleased that Beverley Knight has agreed to be a part of it.

“Our careers have run in parallel for years, and I’ve championed her from the start. She is an outstanding performer with an incredible voice, a national treasure who always leaves audiences in awe.”

This year’s programme of Proms has been something special and doubt the organisers will already be planning something equally as memorable next year.

However, this concert, which is well and truly the life and soul of the 2025 party, will surely take some beating.

I Fought the Law (Sunday 31/08/25, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

In 1989, 22-year-old Julie Hogg was murdered. A man was charged with her murder but walked free from court, which under the so-called ‘double jeopardy’ laws meant he couldn’t be tried again for the same crime, even though he subsequently confessed.

Determined to get justice for her daughter, Julie’s mum Ann Ming launched a 17-year campaign for a change in the law to allow for retrials if new and compelling evidence is found.

Now, Ann’s story is being brought to the screen in the new drama I Fought the Law, with Sheridan Smith taking the lead role.

Ann admits she was surprised when she was first approached about turning her battle into a series, but the actress playing her certainly got her blessing.

Ann says: “I was really pleased. I’ve watched everything Sheridan has been in, and she’s got an amazing ability as an actress to take on a role and just become the person.

“When I met her, she was just so down to earth and ordinary. I felt really comfortable with her, there was no pretence, she was just an ordinary person with such an amazing ability to act.

“I felt so confident she would do her best with our story, and when I watched the drama, it was like she’d just got inside of me. It was so strange and hard to explain.”

In fact, Ann had felt an affinity with the actress even before she discovered that Sheridan was going to play her. She says: “Sheridan was also in a drama called Care with Alison Steadman a few years ago, she was playing a character fighting for her mum’s place in a nursing home. I had to do the same thing for my husband when he got Parkinsons and dementia and even then, it was like watching her play me in another role!”

Sheridan has certainly proved she can take on real-life roles in the past in everything from Mrs Biggs and Cilla to The Moorside and Four Lives, and it’s a responsibility she takes seriously. Sheridan says: “I really just wanted Ann to be pleased with the series and to feel we had done her story justice.

“So firstly, I read the book to get her words in my head. I knew that Ann was very involved with the scripts on I Fought the Law, so I was happy that the truth and the facts were in there, and then I did a lot of research, watching her online in documentaries she has been part of…

She adds: “Whenever I play a real person, I really want to feel how they felt. Ann was obviously in a state of angst from the minute Julie went missing, because she had that mother’s instinct, she just knew. And she fought and fought for justice. So, she was in a state of anxiety for years, and I really tried to go there.”

In the opening episode, Ann is distraught when Julie disappears, but the police fail to take her seriously, suggesting her daughter has reunited with her estranged husband. However, Ann is convinced that Julie would never have left her five-year-old son behind and later searches her daughter’s house, where she makes a horrifying discovery.

The Guest (Monday 01/09/25, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

“The Guest is an edge-of-your-seat thriller about two women who share a very toxic relationship. It’s full of surprises, with plenty of twists and jump scares that make it a lot of fun.”

So says one of the four-parter’s stars, Gabrielle Creevy, and if that description doesn’t inspire you to tune in, nothing will.

Creevy plays Ria who, says the actress, is “a cleaner who’s struggling with financial issues. She has a deep desire to explore and

experience new things, but her financial situation holds her back. She’s hardworking and a lovely person, but despite her ambitions, she’s unable to achieve them due to her circumstances.

“Meeting (successful businesswoman) Fran feels like the golden ticket for her – everything seems bright, like the sun is shining down on her, but as the story unfolds, things take a darker turn.”

“Fran is about opulence, wealth and confidence, she lives a life like none of us would ever see and there’s a mystery behind this woman,” adds Eve Myles, who portrays her. “She’s someone that I’ve very rarely got to play before, and it’s been great fun tapping into Fran Sharp’s character. When you meet her at the beginning and then start to scratch the surface, she becomes a very different person.”

The two women start out as friends, but as Fran encourages Ria, the relationship becomes increasingly toxic, and a dangerous, psychological game of cat-and-mouse begins between them. Thankfully, the two stars couldn’t be further removed from their on-screen alter-egos.

“Eve is amazing,” says Creevy. “She’s fantastic at lifting everyone’s spirits and being a great team player. Acting alongside her has been such a privilege. I’ve always wanted to work with her, so it’s been a real highlight for me. I’m fairly new to the industry, and watching her work has taught me so much.

“Every take she does is different, and she brings a unique energy to her character. Her experience really shines through, and it’s been an invaluable learning experience for me.”

Myles is equally enthusiastic, but is keen to make sure that viewers know what they’re letting themselves in for before tuning in.

“The Guest explores class, but what I love is that it does so in a celebratory way,” she explains. “We have the working-class roots of Ria who is full of grit as well as the upper-class millionaires like Fran.

“Both worlds are shown with richness and respect. It’s rare to see Wales portrayed like this – opulent, ambitious, creative. There’s always been wealth in Wales, and this series puts that on screen. What’s more interesting, though, is how it bridges class divides. “These two women from different backgrounds end up colliding—and that’s where the drama explodes, like a pin pulled from a grenade. But really, underneath it all, the show is about opportunity. Wales is full of talented people. Fran and Ria are both handed chances, doors open. The question is what will they do with them? That’s the heart of the story.”

The Great British Bake Off (Tuesday 02/09/25, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

There’s an autumnal nip in the air and the nights are drawing in. Thank goodness, then, that Bake Off is back – because what better way to deal with the end of summer than by tuning in to the contest, with a cosy cuppa and a cake or two for company?

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, said at the recent Edinburgh TV Festival that the broadcaster was going where rivals refuse to step in an “increasingly timid broadcasting environment”. He was describing the decision to back documentaries about Gaza and Bonnie Blue, and while it’s laudable that Channel 4 is trying new things, it’s also wonderful to see it hasn’t turned its back on a tried and trusted old favourite.

In a world in which stress and anxiety are, unfortunately, everyday occurrences, shows like Bake Off are a welcome respite – it’s believed such programmes can help alleviate symptoms. Not that anyone needs an excuse to tune in. After all, it’s simply good, old-fashioned entertainment.

Last year, Georgie Grasso, a paediatric nurse from Carmarthenshire, was crowned champion, and feels it was a life-changing event: “I have learned that I can do anything I set my mind to, and there are so many genuine people who want the best for you – work hard and it will pay off.”

Now the series is returning for its 16th run, but who will succeed her?

Well, that’s anybody’s guess, but perhaps chemistry graduate Hassan will follow in the footsteps of fellow South Yorkshire resident Rahul Mandal, who triumphed in series 9 back in 2018. But he’s not the only person from God’s own country taking part – Ukrainian-born Nataliia has been living in East Yorkshire with her husband and daughter for four years and loves using traditional recipes handed down through generations of her family.

Someone else of note is Iain from Belfast – and he’s hoping he won’t emulate someone else from that city who shares his name; Iain Watters famously left the tent after throwing his baked Alaska in the bin during series 5.

Also appearing is Aaron, a senior systems architect living in London, who lists sewing as among his hobbies – maybe we’ll see him pop up on sister show The Great British Sewing Bee one day.

Whatever happens, after watching the first episode, you’re sure to have your favourite.

The dozen amateurs taking part this time around should heed Georgie’s words of advice as they enter the tent for the first time to tackle the now traditional season opener – cake week. Challenges involving a Swiss roll with an inlay design, fondant fancies and a landscape sponge are all on the menu. Whoever goes home afterwards will be Jo Brand and Tom Allen’s guest on spin-off show An Extra Slice on Friday evening.

And speaking of the Sewing Bee, if you’re in the mood for more contest-based cosiness, its latest series will clash with Bake Off for the next few weeks – better make sure you have a catch-up service handy…

Stranded on Honeymoon Island (Wednesday 03/09/2025, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Are there too many dating shows on TV?

Well, the continued popularity of Love Island, First Dates, Too Hot To Handle, Naked Attraction, Love on the Spectrum, Married At First Sight and Love Is Blind suggest that there is still an appetite for them among viewers.

And one woman who has bought into the idea of TV dating is Davina McCall.

Despite the future of her ITV show My Mum, Your Dad currently uncertain, the former Streetmate and Big Brother presenter is matchmaking again, teaming up with the people behind Married At First Sight and Love Is Blind UK for this new series.

“I am a serial matchmaker, so I jumped at the chance to host the BBC’s new dating show,” the 57-year-old says.

“I can’t wait to meet our couples and find out how they get on when they’re Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

“For some it will be challenging and others, idyllic! Hopefully it’s the start of some very beautiful relationships.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, is delighted to be working with the host on the new adventure dating format.

She says: “Davina is the ideal addition to this bold and innovative dating reality show.

“On Stranded on Honeymoon Island, she will be the perfect guide for viewers as the couples embark on the love story of a lifetime where the newlyweds are put to the ultimate test.”

First broadcast in Belgium, versions of Stranded on Honeymoon Island have also aired in Germany, Portugal, Netherlands and Czech Republic, while the format has recently been commissioned in Australia.

The 12-part British incarnation begins tonight as Davina meet a dozen unlucky-in-love singles at their first speed dating event in London.

They are then matched into six couples and stranded on a tropical island, with no phone, no apps and no contact with the outside world, for the experience of a lifetime.

On the remote beaches, fledgling relationships are soon put to the test as the couples live out their honeymoon together and fend for themselves with few resources.

Together they must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough.

Will an escape from modern life bring them closer together or push them apart?

The first three couples start their stranded lives together tonight, but for one pair, it’s not long before a blast from the past threatens to sink their ship.

Then, in tomorrow’s second episode, more couples get hitched on Honeymoon Island and leap into their stranded life together.

But while it’s paradise for some of the honeymooners, one pair fails to ignite, and unwanted visitors threaten to derail another’s early spark.

Finally, on Friday, a mysterious crate sweeps ashore to help the honeymooners get better acquainted.

However, tensions spill over at the first Couples’ Cove, before Davina delivers a dilemma that could change one pair’s fate forever.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is the latest in a long line of relationship and matchmaking shows hitting our screens this year.

Netflix in particular is going all in on the genre – Better Late Than Single debuted on the streaming service in July, while Love Con Revenge is available from this Friday, and Nick Viall and Natalie Joy will be hosting Age of Attraction, launching in 2026.

Meanwhile, the latest run of Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK is imminent, so there is certainly no sign of the dating shows appearing out of date any time soon.

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild (Thursday 04/09/25, 5, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Even if some of us know deep down that we’re not really cut out for living the back-to-basics life in the middle of nowhere, we’re clearly fascinated by the idea of going off grid.

Just look at the success of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, which sees the presenter meeting people who have quit the rat race to move to some of the most isolated places on Earth. The current series concludes tonight, but it’s been on our screens since 2013.

Ben knows that viewers are hooked on the format as they frequently come up and tell him. He told Essential Surrey: “I’m asked questions about these people and their lives dozens of times a day. What are they actually like? What are the pros and cons of their lifestyle? Could I live like that myself?”

The answer seems to be that while Ben can certainly understand the lure of the wild and is grateful to have a job that takes him to some far-flung places, he also enjoys being able to spend time back in Britain. (Although he has pointed out that the two aren’t mutually exclusive – after all, he once hosted a spin-off version called New Lives in the Wild UK.

The fact that he’s frequently asked about the series may offer another clue as to why it might be difficult for Ben to disappear – he’s famous.

Viewers first noticed him on the reality show Castaway 2000, which followed a group of thirty-six people marooned on the Scottish island of Taransay for a year as they attempted to build a new community.

He became the series’ breakout star and has gone on to host a range of programmes, including Countryfile, Animal Park and Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle.

He told Essential Surrey: “I am in the public eye, which means I do have to perform sometimes. And when I’m out in public, people want to stop and chat with me. Anonymity is something that I lost many, many years ago. Some people lose that anonymity on purpose, and it’s their ambition to become famous and to enjoy that side of things. For me, it’s always been part of the job.”

He shouldn’t bump into too many 5 viewers tonight, as he heads to northern Thailand to catch up with 34-year-old Yidan. It’s now nearly four years since Yidan, who is originally from China, decided to leave city life behind and start a farmstead from scratch.

Ben learns more about the challenges she faced along the way, and why her childhood influenced her decision to make a new start. He also pitches in to help her in the rice field, and to construct bamboo frames for her crops.

As they spend more time together, Ben begins to wonder whether Yidan might benefit from sharing this chapter in her life with other people. Luckily, he soon discovers that not only does she have the support of like-minded individuals, but she’s also inspiring a new generation to embrace a different kind of life.

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping (Friday 05/09/25, Channel 4, 10pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

We’re currently living in what feels like an increasingly fractured society. So, could the news that David Mitchell and Robert Webb have reunited for a new sketch show bring us back together and reminds us that no matter what else may divide us, we ultimately, we do share common ground?

No, of course not. That’s why they’ve called it Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping.

Instead, they are focusing on the less ambitious, but some would still say very important goal of making us laugh.

And while that might not quite be enough to restore your faith in humanity, for many people, the fact that the pair are back on our screens is a welcome bit of good news.

Their comedy partnership dates back to their days at university in the 1990s. They first found TV fame as a double act, co-starring in the cult Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show and the sketch series That Mitchell and Webb Look (which followed the lesser-seen That Mitchell and Webb Situation, and the radio comedy That Mitchell and Webb Sound).

In the years since, they’ve gone on to work individually, but reunited for the sitcom Back, and it seems they didn’t need do much persuading to join forces once again for a new sketch show.

The duo say: “When Channel 4 asked us to do another sketch show we were startled, bemused and available. It’s a perilous time for the industry and so it’s our hope that relaunching the trickiest genre of comedy is a brilliant piece of counterintuitive commissioning.

“And we’re confident that unlike Roger Moore with his shoe on the bonnet of a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in For Your Eyes Only [REPLACE WITH 21ST CENTURY REFERENCE?] we’re not about to give British TV comedy a final lethal nudge into the abyss.”

And while they may claim that they Are Not Helping, they are sharing the spotlight with some up-and-coming talents, who are thrilled to be working with them.

One of their co-stars, recent Taskmaster contestant Stevie Martin, says: “I started doing online sketches because I never thought I’d get to do sketch comedy on actual TV – but now I’m doing it on actual TV with the two people who made me want to be a sketch comedian in the first place?! It’s absolutely wild. Also they’ve both been so fun and generous to work with.”

Fellow new recruit Kiell Smith-Bynoe adds: “Getting to join this project with comedy legends Mitchell and Webb feels like getting to sit on the grown-ups table that you’ve been trying to get on for years, then you realise the grown-ups are just as funny, silly and they’ll let you have a sip of Advocaat. I’m really excited to be a part of this long-awaited return of comedy royalty.”

So, what do the royalty have in store for us?