The Great Celebrity Bake Off’s Stand Up To Cancer will return to Channel 4 this spring with a new mixture of celebrity bakers.

The series will air five episodes and hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will take their rightful place inside the tent as they welcome 20 famous faces, where they will try to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

The celebrities will compete against each other over two days in a bid to be crowned Star Baker at the end of each episode. The show will bring back challenges: signature, technical and showstopper, for each episode.

SU2C Great British Bake Off 2024.

Yorkshire viewers will be excited to learn that three of the celebrity bakers will be actor Jodie Whittaker, who is from Skelmanthorpe, Spice Girl, TV presenter and patron of Women’s Aid Mel B OBE, from Leeds and TV presenter Gabby Logan, who is also from Leeds.

Other famous faces appearing on the show are: comedian and presenter Adam Hills, Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, comedian and author David O’Doherty, TV and radio broadcaster Dermot O’Leary, comedian Fern Brady, presenter and children’s author Greg James, actor Joe Locke, comedian Leigh Francis, broadcaster and satirist Munya Chawawa, TV presenter Oti Mabuse, singer and actor Paloma Faith, broadcaster and writer The Reverend Richard Coles, comedian Rhod Gilbert, broadcaster Sara Cox, Made In Chelsea reality star-turned-broadcaster Spencer Matthews, comedian Suzi Ruffell, and presenter and documentary filmmaker Yinka Bokinni.

Alison Hammon, who appeared on the celebrity version of the show before joining as host alongside Noel Fielding, said: “I’m totally in awe of this year’s celebrity bakers, all putting their baking skills, or in some cases lack of, under nationwide scrutiny to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

“And as someone who proved to be something of a baking genius [sic] when I baked in the tent a few years ago, I was delighted to be able to show them the ropes and where the oven doors were. On your mark, get set, Bake for Stand Up To Cancer.”

Dame Prue Leith said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to share that we're serving up another delightful season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer this spring on Channel 4.

“Brace yourself for a delectable lineup of bakers, each with their own unique flair in the kitchen – some are, admittedly, a bit more flour-savvy than others! Filming this show was a delicious dose of fun, sprinkled with some unforgettable baking moments. I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

The groups entering the tent together are:

Jodie Whittaker, with Paloma Faith, Munya Chawawa and Spencer Matthews.

Danny Dyer, with Rhod Gilbert, Yinka Bokinni, and Leigh Francis.

David O’Doherty, with Oti Mabuse, Gabby Logan, and Suzi Ruffell.

Dermot O’Leary, with Greg James, Fern Brady and Mel B.