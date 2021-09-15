The Hairy Bikers Go North: These are the Yorkshire places that appear in the new BBC food and travel series

Butcher and delicatessen owner Paul Potts of Malton appears on camera

Si King and Dave Myers filmed The Hairy Bikers Go North for BBC Two in the summer and autumn of 2020, and BBC have now begun showing the programme's trailer. The first episode will be broadcast on September 23 at 8pm.

Their journey takes in Yorkshire as well as Cumbria, Northumberland, the Peak District and Newcastle - beginning on the Cumbrian west coast and ending at the North Sea.

The premise of the series is that the Bikers will explore where our food comes from by meeting local producers, chefs, farmers and entrepreneurs and visiting restaurants, cafes, breweries and markets.

Derek Brown, the fifth-generation co-owner of Fortune's Kippers in Whitby, which is featured on the series

They will showcase new recipes created with the ingredients they discover along the way.

So which Yorkshire towns, cities and villages did they visit during filming?

Malton

The Bikers stayed at Malton's Talbot Hotel - an historic Georgian coaching inn. Malton famously brands itself as Yorkshire's gastronomic capital, so it's no surprise that it ended up on the itinerary. They then shot scenes at Talbot Yard, an artisan food court. Camera pieces with British pastry champion and master patissier Florian Poirot and butcher Paul Potts, who owns delicatessen Food 2 Remember, will be featured in the series. The converted coaching yard is also home to a bakery, gin distillery, gelato parlour and coffee roastery.

Si and Dave meet stallholders at Scarborough Market Hall

Leeds

The Bikers were spotted filming in Kirkgate Market in Leeds city centre. The traditional Victorian indoor market is home to a range of traders as well as newer businesses and a street food hall run by creative food scene entrepreneurs.

Scarborough

Berties of Bay in Robin Hood's Bay produces traditional fishing clothing and was had a visit from the Bikers

The Bikers arrived on the coast and visited Scarborough Market Hall, where they met stallholders including the owners of Solange Bakery, All Seasons fruit and veg and M Nockels butchers.

Whitby

While in Whitby, Si and Dave learned about the town's kipper smoking tradition. They explored the only remaining smokehouse, Fortune's Kippers - established in 1872 by William Fortune and still serving the delicacy today.

An episode was filmed at Talbot Yard food court in Malton

Robin Hood's Bay

While in the fishing village they diverted somewhat from food by paying a visit to Berties of Bay, a heritage business producing 'ganseys' - the sweaters traditionally warn by trawlermen - fishing smocks and other nautical clothing.

Kirkby Lonsdale

While on the Yorkshire-Cumbria border they enthusiastically sampled ale from Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery's The Royal Barn, a large tap house venue that opened in 2016.

A vineyard

Si and Dave met Malton's master patissier, Florian Poirot

In the trailer, the Bikers are filmed drinking wine grown in a vineyard which they say is in Yorkshire. The winery's location has not yet been confirmed, but there are several similar businesses across Yorkshire.

Si King said: ‘’Without doubt our most personal emotional and enlightening journey we’ve undertaken. Go North was a trip around the wonderful northern landscapes that shaped our identities, palates, culture and friendship. We met some great folk dedicated to their areas and to the continued success of their beloved communities. We flipping loved every turn of that motorcycle wheel.”

Dave Myers added: “It's been nearly a decade since we went on the road in Britain and it’s true you quite often miss what’s on your own doorstep. We had already decided to film in the UK before Covid was an issue and stopped foreign travel, so we filmed here through choice not circumstance.