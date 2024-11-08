Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is your first Yorkshire memory?

That would have to be Sandal Castle, walking up with my family, wrapped up and holding my mum's hand.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

BBC Look North's Amy Garcia with The Hardacres star Claire Cooper.

I love so many aspects of Yorkshire. The North is incredibly beautiful, we’d often ride out that way, but I also have fond memories of more local parts in West Yorkshire.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

Ah well, it’s always about the company, the setting is a bonus but I’d probably say Yorkshire Sculpture Park visit or around autumn or Christmas time. Castle Howard is beautiful. Thornton-le-Dale is also a firm family favourite.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

Sandal Castle, Wakefield, as a glorious rainbow shines down over the ruins of the medieval castle. Picture James Hardisty.

Sandal Castle … always, an epic view.. so many memories...energetically, it's magnetic.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Ha! Unfortunately this question is sadly wasted on me as I don't follow sport - but I guess I’d dine with someone who has a groundbreaking story behind them, someone who through adversity has persevered regardless of the challenges met.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Mary Hardacre (Claire Cooper) & Sam Hardacre (Liam McMahon). Picture: Channel 5

It's got to be Dame Judi Dench or Sean Bean. but I'd have to bring my mum if it was Sean - she must have seen Sharpe a million times.

If you could choose somewhere, or some object, from or in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

It's not an object or place - for me it's a moment or memory lost in time - the smell of the fallen leaves in autumn, the ones filling our road outside our home, kicking and throwing them, bagging crunchy leaves with my mum and brother. It's the smell of a very happy childhood in Yorkshire. I'll take that for the day.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Claire Cooper. Portrait by Tony Blake

Apart from being the largest region in the country, the landscape is so diverse, from the rolling hills to the beautiful beaches - it has so much to offer in history and art.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Nope, although if a special event is on, I would always join in celebrating.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Actually, I'd like to explore more places in Yorkshire. Plant-based fine dining would be my go-to - recommendations welcome.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I shop all over but if I can access organic or locally grown produce, I will. I'm a big fan of supporting local businesses.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

I live outside of Yorkshire now, but when I return and I can see the areas that are being invested in - Leeds is a fine example - it's so cosmopolitan and vibrant.

The mix of architecture, old and new, I love. I come from Wakefield and I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel a pang of sadness that our city centre seems a little forgotten. We have a beautiful Cathedral, so much history that needs to be championed and protected. I hope for that to happen.

It's sad but shows like The Hardacres simply aren't being made as much these days, shows around working class folk, a show where the whole family can sit back and enjoy together without worrying about content being suitable or offensive.

The Hardacres unites viewers of all ages. We have had an incredible response and we are deeply grateful to all those supporting our show.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Apart from my family, I'm deeply proud of my friend Amy Garcia, whom you would all know from Look North. We grew up together, side by side, all through our teens and beyond. Amy is incredibly generous, talented and progressive.

I think she's a breath of fresh air, one of Yorkshire's finest. Look after her. It was such an opportunity to play Mary Hardacre.

The fact I got to do a drama based in Yorkshire and bring that time to life was such a joy. I don't always get the opportunity to play northern roles and from the moment I read for the part of Mary, I just felt some affinity with her. She reminded me of my late grandmother.

I instantly had a connection with this character, I knew I could bring her to life. The Hardacres was so vibrant to work on, such a happy place, and we hope the audience feels that.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Absolutely, my work ethic has always come from a place of fun, hard graft and surrounding myself with people who believed in my journey. My Yorkshire roots have empowered me. My family and friends have supported me endlessly. Yorkshire will always have my heart.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

Pulp had a huge impact on my world of music years ago; Arctic Monkeys, Kaiser Chiefs - local bands popping up, it was a vibe.

If a stranger came to Yorkshire and only had time to visit one place, where should it be?

Because I'm nostalgic, I'd invite them to have a stroll around Sandal Castle on a summer evening, explore like I did as a child.

What is your favourite Yorkshire Christmas place and tradition?

Home, hearing mum in the kitchen with the Christmas tunes playing, my dad setting up the latest gadget he's bought. Just very simply home, sweet home - nothing too fancy, just the whole family coming together, navigating the chaos and wonders of life.