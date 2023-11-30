Channel 5 show The Incident Room will investigate the infamous case of Yorkshire mum Wendy Speakes who was found dead in her home in 1994.

Channel 5 has commissioned a new true crime drama produced by Leeds-based independent company, True North.

The Incident Room is a crime documentary which will take viewers through real-life historical murder investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive producer at True North, Andrew Sheldon, said: “The idea was to recreate the precinct of a real Incident Room to reveal how detectives solved their most challenging cases. We see the investigations in the incident room itself, in the cells, in the Interview Room and in the Family Liaison Suite where the victim's families are debriefed.

Bob Taylor on The Incident Room. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

“The format allows the viewers to understand how and why the key decisions were taken that brought notorious killers to justice.”

The second episode, aired on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9pm, will be centred around one of Britain’s most shocking cases and sparked a manhunt that rocked the nation to its core.

In The Incident Room, investigating officer Bob Taylor delves deep into the infamous death of Wendy Speakes, a mum who was found dead in her Wakefield home in 1994. She was subjected to a serious sexual assault and was stabbed multiple times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was every person’s worst nightmare; all she’d done was open her front door to a stranger.