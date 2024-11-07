Marks & Spencer launches its Christmas TV fashion and home advert today with its signature festive sparkle as it celebrates the transformative effect of Christmas with its power to bring joy, making the run-up to Christmas Day feel as magical as the big day itself.

Created to showcase M&S partywear, decorations, gifting and homeware, the enchanting TV advert features young star Skylar Blu (Britain’s Got Talent, Season 15), aged 10, and is directed by Emmy-nominated Elliot Power, with choreography by Corey Baker, known for his work on the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The advert is set to the song ‘I Believe in Miracles’ by Jackson Sisters and was produced in collaboration with creative agency MOTHER.

The story is told through the eyes of a slightly mischievous but charming young girl who, with the help of a magical snow globe, makes her family come together in the most unexpected ways, working as a catalyst for her family’s festive transformation.

The Marks & Spencer Christmas TV advert launches today durding ITV's This Morning.

At the start of the advert, the inquisitive young protagonist stands out among her subdued family as she spots a snow globe across the room. She peers in, tilts the globe and something magical starts to happen - she hears a noise and suddenly hundreds of baubles come cascading down the stairs in the hallway. As she continues to tip the enchanted snow globe, further magical events begin to take place, and it is as if the whole house is in a snow globe. The room turns upside down as her family defy gravity, dancing in unison across the walls, onto the ceiling and in the air, with snow falling and whirling around the room in a pure flight of fantasy.

By the end, everyone embodies the same infectious energy as the young girl. The story ends with the title: ‘Christmas Starts Here’.

Within TV advertising, the full 90-second advert will premiere at 10.30am today, Thursday November 7, during ITV’s This Morning. The wider campaign will also feature across multiple platforms including cinema, dynamic digital screens across key cities and print cover wraps. It will also be brought to life across M&S own channels including homepage, social, in store and via store window takeovers.

During December, the public can interact with the ad by uploading a photo of their own Christmas tree online or on social media to see it magically appear in their very own personalised, animated AI generated snow globe. If they share on social media, they will be entered into a competition for their snow globe to come to life with a 3D printed real life version with mini versions of themselves inside.

The child's home and family are captured in the magic snow globe in the Marks & Spencer Christmas TV advert

Anna Braithwaite, M&S Clothing & Home marketing director, said: “For many of our customers, Christmas is one of the biggest events in the calendar, a moment for the whole family to look forward to, to come together and create lasting memories.