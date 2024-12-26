Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had no idea what (the show) might become,” the now 28-year-old actor reflects. “I was just excited and thought I’m gonna be on the telly and that was cool. I would have never had thought we would be doing it 18 years later.”

That’s right, the Brockmans are back for a Christmas special, eight years after their last revival in 2016.

Written and directed by the show’s creators, Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, the episode follows the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.

Hugh Dennis plays Pete Brockman. Image: BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

The stars of the original much-loved series are returning for the special including Hugh Dennis as dad Pete, Claire Skinner as mum Sue, Tyger as eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche as the middle child Ben, and Ramona Marquez as daughter, Karen.

"It’s like being back with really good friends again who you’ve known for ages and just hanging out,” says Ramona. “It feels very natural being back together.”

"We’ve all got very unique relationships with each other,” Tyger adds. “Being an only child, Ramona and Daniel are the closest thing I’ve got to a brother and sister and with Hugh and Claire it’s like having a second set of parents, it’s certainly nice.”

The Christmas special sees Sue and Pete try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas and share some unwelcome news with their children. Viewers also meet their grandchild, Jake’s daughter.

The Brockmans are back. Photo: BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

"Jake absolutely adores his child and is very much in love with the mother of his child but he has been having struggles with fatherhood as any parents of small children can relate,” says Tyger. “Especially the lack of sleep and his daughter’s tendency to impersonate animals.

"If I had to compare her personality to either Karen or Ben when they were younger, I’d say she’s got more of a Ben personality. She’s got some of the genes that Ben and I got from Dad.”

Daniel was only six when the show started, and Ramona just five. They grew up on screen.

“We were young and didn’t really have anything to compare it to,” Daniel says. “Filming this special really made me appreciate the opportunity that Outnumbered gave us and how inextricably connected it is with our lives and I’m very grateful.”

“I agree we don’t really have a point of comparison,” Ramona continues. “It always felt quite normal and natural for us. Everyone on Outnumbered was always so caring and made sure we were having a good time.”

The pair are still recognised as the Outnumbered children. "I guess because of the curly hair and I’ve got quite a recognisable face,” Daniel explains. “Strangely enough it dipped off a bit when I was a teenager because I cut my hair very short.

"But now when I go out I do get recognised but I’ve grown up with it and most of the time people are being very nice so it’s just some friendly interactions that you otherwise wouldn’t have.

“I always love when people say I used to watch it with my mum or my mum loves that show,” Ramona says.

“That’s always my favourite thing to hear and they would then ask for a selfie to show their mum and I always say yes. I love to hear that, it’s always heartwarming, fans sharing those moments with their families.”

How are Pete and Sue getting on in a smaller home without their kids?

"I think they are coping quite well, they like their own space but Sue misses the kids but doesn’t miss the element of chaos,” Claire laughs.

“They are pleased to have some time on their own,” says Hugh, “even if they do find themselves just talking about the children like all parents do when their children have left home.”

And whilst much has changed, the Brockman family dynamics and chaotic lives very much remain.

"You’re still worried whether your broadband will work and whether anyone would come to fix it,” Hugh says. “All the essentials of the Outnumbered world that exist.”