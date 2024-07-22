A new BBC podcast and documentary will see actor Will Mellor speak to the subpostmasters who had their lives destroyed by the Horizon IT scandal.

The actor will speak to Yorkshire subpostmaster Lee Castleton – who he played in the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office – along with four other people who had their lives torn apart by the scandal.

The podcast is available on BBC Sounds, while the documentary is being broadcast on BBC One at 8.30pm tonight (Jul 22) and is also available on iPlayer.

Lee was left bankrupt after a two-year legal fight, in which the Post Office pursued him for £321,000 in costs.

Former Bridlington Post Office subpostmaster Lee Castleton, pictured in his home town of Scarborough. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The former aircraft electrical engineer turned trainee stockbroker bought a Post Office in Bridlington in July 2003 with wife Lisa. But within three weeks he was "ripping his hair out" over problems stemming from the now infamous Horizon system, since shown to have been riddled with faults.

He called the helpline 91 times pleading for help, but to no avail. By March 2004 the unexplained losses had hit £25,000. He was suspended after requesting an audit the same month and ordered to repay the money.

Mellor will also speak to other subpostmasters from across the country including County Durham, Lincolnshire, West Sussex and Cornwall, as the sub-postmasters try to take back control of their lives.

He said: "I feel a real affinity with these families, so it was a privilege to hear their stories for this documentary and podcast. What shocked me most after meeting so many sub-postmasters is just how far the impact and trauma has spread – the effect it’s had on people’s health, their children, and their whole communities has been massive.”

Will Mellor as Lee Castleton, who ran a post office in Bridlington. Picture: ITV.

As well as exploring the financial losses for many, he also finds out how they are coping with their emotions, trying to move on and finding support in unexpected ways.

Mr Castleton said: “I do have an anger at what happened, but I don’t want to suffer for the rest of my life. I want to live a bit more and enjoy my life and the kids deserve to have their dad back fully.”

Stephanie Gibson, from County Durham, was working in a local Post Office aged 21 at the time. In this documentary she tells Will how she only realised something was wrong when the police knocked at her door.

“I’d never been in trouble with the police in my life, it was horrendous,” she said.