Fawziyah Javed, 31, and her unborn child died when she was pushed from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh in September 2021.

Kashif Anwar, 29, from Leeds, was found guilty of the murder after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last year and was given a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 20 years in jail.

Ms Javed’s family have supported the group Killed Women, an organisation and network for the grieving families of women who were killed by men, which is calling for major change as it seeks to expose and prevent the “hidden homicides” of women pushed to their deaths.

Fawziyah at her graduation.

The campaign coincides with the Channel 4 documentary The Push, which follows the case of Ms Javed, who was from the Pudsey area of Leeds.

Ms Javed’s mother Yasmin, a member of the Killed Women network, said: “Domestic abusers will continue to get away with murder if we don’t ensure the cases of so-called fallen women are rigorously investigated by authorities.

“We must have a system that delivers justice for these women.

“The conviction will never heal the grief of losing our beautiful Fawziyah, but we are campaigning to ensure that all those who murder women in this way are held to account.”

Fawziyah Javed.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Domestic Abuse, Assistant Commissioner, Louisa Rolfe, said: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for policing and every domestic abuse death is a tragic and horrific loss. Many domestic abusers will be known to police and where someone has been killed and there is a history of domestic abuse, or there are suspicious circumstances, this will be investigated thoroughly.

“Unexpected deaths will also be subject to a coroner’s inquest where circumstances will be examined and will seek to identify whether a death could have been prevented. As part of our annual national threat picture into violence against women and girls, we have sought to improve our insight into the experiences of women who are abused at the hands of their partners.

“We have also been working with academics to study every homicide where there is a history of domestic abuse, and this forms part of our ongoing work to improve our overall response. We acknowledge, however, that policing must do more to effectively identify and monitor known abusers and prevent further harm.

“We are grateful to the Killed Women network for our recent discussions to progress and identify improvements and are committed to working with them and all within the sector to collectively improve services to victims.”

Arthur's Seat. (Pic credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

The ‘beautiful and clever’ lawyer was 17 weeks pregnant with her first child at the time of her death.

On September 2, 2021, she was on a mini break to Edinburgh with her husband. CCTV shows them arm linked as they walked through Edinburgh, but by 10.30pm that night Fawziyah was dead after she fell from Arthur’s Seat.

Two days later her husband was arrested and charged with murder.

The Push is a shocking new series produced by Candour TV that follows the murder trial, every minute of the way. Viewers will get exclusive access to the court as Fawziyah’s family go through the horrendous process of hearing evidence and her family and friends as they live with the aftermath. The series will make you shout in frustration and cry in grief for a life lost through a controlling domestic abuse relationship.

One thing that is particularly astonishing is that Fawziyah's intricate documentation of the abuse from her husband provides enough evidence for the jury to be in no doubt of what was going on behind closed doors.

The first part of the series, which aired on Sunday, March 3, 2024 is available to watch on Channel 4 and the second part will air tonight (March 4) on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Channel 4’s head of documentaries, Alisa Pomeroy, said: “To tell Fawziyah’s story in this way, with her family bravely sharing what is an unimaginably painful time for them, is both a great privilege and a great responsibility.

“No woman should have to suffer an abusive relationship. Shining a light on this heart-breaking case is important for many reasons, and I hope that other women suffering in a similar way might find strength in seeing this film to make a lifesaving change in their own life.

“The access gained by Anna and the team at Candour to make this series is unique and I have no doubt they will honour Fawziyah’s memory, showing how her killer was brought to justice.

“It’s been such a privilege to see the process of justice played out minute by minute at Edinburgh High Court and it’s been an utter privilege to work with Fawziyah’s large and loving family who are destroyed by what has happened to her.