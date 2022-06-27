The much-anticipated follow up to the iconic film is set to be released next month, but Yorkshire folk can get a sneak preview two weeks early at Keighley Picture House.

The premiere will see guests, including celebrities from the world of entertainment and sport, arriving from 12.45pm, with the film's cast arriving just ahead of that for photos at the cinema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premiere is a ticket-only screening, but a public screening will take place at 5pm - almost a fortnight ahead of the film's actual release on July 15.

The cast of the Railway Children Return Pic: StudioCanal/Jaap Buitendijk

The film, which has been described as an enchanting, moving and heart-warming adventure for a new generation, is set during WW2 when life in cities became increasingly perilous.

Three evacuee children are sent by their mother from Salford to Oakworth where they are met by Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter), her daughter Annie (Sheridan Smith) and grandson Thomas (Austin Haynes) and with their help the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside.

When the children discover inured American soldier Abe, hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home.

"I am very much looking forward to this event," said Picture House proprietor, Charles Morris. "We’ve been working hard for several weeks getting everything ready.