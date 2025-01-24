The Traitors III Claudia Winkleman rocks kilt @lekilt, knit @brorafashion and boots @newbottega - picture: BBC ,Studio Lambert, Euan CherryThe Traitors III Claudia Winkleman rocks kilt @lekilt, knit @brorafashion and boots @newbottega - picture: BBC ,Studio Lambert, Euan Cherry
The Traitors III finale: The best Claudia Winkleman outfits that have revived British haute country style

Stephanie Smith
By Stephanie Smith

Feature Writer

Published 17th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 08:58 BST
The Traitors III finale is tonight on BBC1, starting at 8.30pm, when we will find out who has won the money and the glory, whether Faithful or Traitor. But a surefire and standout winner of the series has been Claudia Winkleman’s swoon-worthy wardrobe, with the host slaying it in style at Ardross Castle – mixing knits, kilts, tailoring and black lace gowns.

Created by stylist, Sinead McKeefry, Claudia’s Traitors look takes traditional country staples - tweed jackets and coats, fairisle and chunky knits - and mixes them up with more than a splash of gothic glamour, to create striking, fresh, edgy yet wearable looks that work for all ages.

Sinead shares details of Claudia’s outfits on Instagram. She has previously described the inspiration behind them as “Ronnie Corbett meets Princess Anne meets Madonna (the Guy Ritchie days)”.

Knitwear is a key element - Sinead has an MA in Knitwear - as are tweeds, and favourite brands worn by Claudia on The Traitors III include Brora (which has a shop in Harrogate); Purdey; Johnstons of Elgin; Barrie; Jigsaw; Dr Martens; Holland Cooper and The Vampire’s Wife (now sadly no longer with us although its genius lives on in many wardrobes, including Claudia’s).

Looks for The Traitors III so far have ranged from the country-style breakfast look to the round table gothic glam look.

And it’s not just about Claudia, because contestants of all ages have been showcasing their own take on British country style. Ordained priest Lisa has been wearing Yorkshire brand Rydale, and looking very natty, too.

The Traitors III finale is on BBC1 tonight, Friday, January 24, from 8.30pm.

The Traitors III Claudia Winkleman has been slaying it in style in 'haute country' wardrobe of tweeds and knits mixed with gothic glamour. Picture BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry

Claudia Winkleman wears a navy wrap coat hollandcooper.com. Picture: BBC, Studio Lambert, Euan Cherry

Claudia Winkleman wears black lace dress @costarellos knit @brotafashion coat @bella_freud boots @hunterboots - picture: BBC, Studio Lambert, Euan Cherry

The Traitors Claudia Winkleman exudes gothic glamour in a Jigsaw blazer and shirt by @dreamsisterjane. Picture: BBC, Studio Lambert, Cody Burridge

