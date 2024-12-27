Here are some TV highlights coming up in the days ahead from Saturday, December 28, including The Traitors, Vera and The Big Fat Quiz of Everything.

Maggie Smith at the BBC (Saturday 29/12/24, BBC Two, 7pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

“One went to school, one wanted to act, one started to act, and one’s still acting.”

The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, who has said “exciting things have changed” in the third series of the reality TV show. Picture: Cody Burridge/BBC/Studio Lambert/PA Wire

That’s how the late, great Dame Maggie Smith once summed up her life. As she was never one to mince her words, it’s somewhat fitting that she was so succinct about herself. It’s certainly in stark contrast to the thousands of lines written about the Oscar-winning star following the announcement of her death in September at the age of 89.

She was born Margaret Natalie Smith in Ilford, Essex, the youngest of three children (she had older twin brothers) of a secretary from Glasgow and a pathologist from Newcastle – perhaps hearing different dialects rom an early age gave her the ability to master various accents in later life.

The family moved to Oxford when she was four, and it was there that the acting bug bit. Smith joined the Oxford University Dramatic Society at 17, playing Viola in Twelfth Night. It was the first of various Shakespearean roles, many of which were hugely acclaimed, although she later professed that “Shakespeare is not my thing”.

Pretty much anything else was, however. She was a contemporary of her great friend, Judi Dench, but found stardom on both sides of the Atlantic many years before her; Smith had successful runs in the West End and on Broadway in the 1950s. The 1957 revue Share My Lettuce saw her appear alongside Kenneth Williams, who became a great friend and “an enormous influence – I pinch from him all the time”.

Her star really began to rise after she joined the National Theatre, where she met her first husband, Robert Stephens, the father of her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, who both became actors.

Smith and Stephens Sr appeared alongside each other in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, for which she won her first Oscar (the second was for 1978’s California Suite), but the union was not to last. They divorced in 1975, the same year she married writer Beverley Cross, with whom she remained until his death in 1998.

More wonderful roles followed, not least in productions written by Alan Bennett, but it was her performances in two major projects that reignited her career during its later years – Violet, the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and Professor Minerva McGonagall in all eight Harry Potter movies.

Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton, told the BBC shortly after her death that Smith “took Violet and made her a rather immortal character. And my great joy, I suppose, is that we were part of making sure that Maggie didn’t fade into the background as most actors do towards the end of their career. She probably was as famous as she’d ever been on the last day of her life.”

But it’s Harry Potter author JK Rowling, writing on X, who perhaps summed up best what many of us believed: “Somehow I thought she’d live forever.”

This afternoon, in tribute, BBC Two is showing Death on the Nile and Evil Under the Sun, in which starred. Later on, Celia Imrie narrates a look back at Smith’s life and career, using clips from the archive as well as new interviews with her friends Dench and Derek Jacobi.

The Split: Barcelona (Sunday 30/12/24, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Nobody is perfect. Even those with seemingly idyllic lives can make a mess of things. One such person is Hannah, the character so brilliantly played by Nicola Walker in writer-creator Abi Morgan’s hit drama The Split.

On the surface, Hannah may not have a lot in common with Gillian in Last Tango in Halifax, for which Walker was twice Bafta-nominated, but they are two sides of the same coin – women full of mistakes and flaws who make bad decisions. In less capable hands, we’d probably find them annoying, but the actress gives them warmth and heart, which makes viewers feel empathy instead.

“What Abi has created is this woman who, if you could imagine for example, seeing a profile of Hannah in a legal magazine or something, her life would look brilliant,” says Nicola Walker, who plays her. “She would look totally in control, hugely successful, edging on perfection to someone leafing through a magazine.

“And then Abi just peels that back. She’s a great leveller of her characters. We all know the truth is always far more complicated and we never know what goes on behind closed doors in real life, but in Abi’s world you do get to find out what’s really going on.”

It was Hannah’s affair with Christie, a colleague and old flame, that brought an end to her marriage to the solid and dependable Nathan (Stephen Mangan). The drama’s second season saw them trying to navigate a future apart, with any hopes of a reconciliation seemingly dashed by the pregnancy of his girlfriend.

We were told that those episodes marked the end of the entertaining series about the Defoes, a family of legal eagles specialising in divorce, but a couple of years on, we’re about to catch up with them again, this time for a two-parter in Spain, where they’re gathering for a lavish wedding.

“In a world of brutal break ups and tantalising make ups, the Defoe family are invited to a destination wedding of their own, promising all that audiences have grown to love about The Split,” claims Morgan. “Problematic prenups, scandalous wedding crashers and low flying marriage proposals, as romcom meets gone wrong in a chaotic and riotous weekend that guarantees to crack open the heart, before the last of the guests have gone home.”

Executive producers Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke add: “It is a joy to reunite with Abi and our wonderful Split team for this two-parter. We have missed the Defoe family and their messy, complex lives so we couldn’t be more excited to send them to beautiful Barcelona for a glorious, romantic weekend.

“In this chapter, Abi explores the often terrifying prospect of facing new romance after divorce and promises a rollercoaster of emotions along the way. And welcoming the brilliant Toby Stephens to our ensemble, as lawyer Archie Moore, it’s safe to say, sparks are going to fly.”

Yes, Stephens’ character is due to ruffle a few feathers – proving in the process that when it comes to Hannah and her sisters, perfection is always just out of reach.

Cunk on Life (Monday 30/12/24, BBC2, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Diane Morgan has a very impressive CV. She wrote, directed and starred in her own comedy, Mandy, regularly stole scenes as straight-talking Liz in Motherland, and won plaudits for her role as Kath in After Life.

You may have even heard her on Christmas Day, lending her voice to Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

But no matter what else she might do, to some viewers she will always be spoof documentary-maker Philomena Cunk.

The character was created by Charlie Brooker for his satirical show Weekly Wipe, but it was Bolton-born Morgan who brought her to life. She told The Independent: “They were going to have a posh Philomena Cunk. She was an idiot, but she was posh, hence Philomena.

“So I went in, did my best posh, but said: ‘Can I also try it in my own accent because I think it’ll be funnier?’ And they let me.”

In fact, Philomena proved to be so funny, she soon took a life on her own, hosting documentaries including Cunk on Shakespeare, Cunk on Christmas, Cunk on Britain and, most recently, Cunk on Earth.

The last one was such a success, she’s now back to tackle the really big questions in Cunk on Life.

It finds her exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence in her quest to uncover the meaning of life. Along the way, she’ll try to baffle some academics with her own unique take on philosophy, and reflect on the work of some of humanity’s foremost thinkers, including Dostoyevsky, Nietzsche and whoever first came up with ‘Live Laugh Love’.

Philomena says: “To be honest I thought we could cover the meaning of life in a 30-minute episode, but the producers said we might need a bit longer and that I could probably go to America if we did a special. I’m very excited to be going to America for free.”

Perhaps going to the US will also answer one of the viewers’ questions – if Diane becomes too famous, will it be harder to find experts who aren’t already in on the joke? Luckily, her previous specials have shown that even the people she’s interviewing may know it’s a spoof, they can still be totally thrown by her off-the-wall questions.

Here, she’ll be meeting leading experts and academics and asking them such posers as: what is life, what’s the point of life, why are we bothering to find out and when’s lunch.

As Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning says: “Cunk has become a global phenomenon, so it’s fitting that she is travelling further than before to ask some of the brightest people on earth some serious questions. Hopefully, she was clever enough to remember to renew her passport.”

Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker are the dream team, and I’m so glad they’ve teamed up again for more Cunk on the BBC.”

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash (Tuesday 31/12/2024, ITV1, 5.45pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Since the first National Lottery draw took place on November 19, 1994, in a TV show hosted by Noel Edmonds, players of the games have helped to raise over £50billion for good causes.

More than 700,000 transformative projects have received awards over the past 30 years, and it’s safe to say that most people across the UK will have benefited from a National Lottery-funded project at some point in their life.

As the National Lottery continues to celebrate its special birthday, its annual New Year’s Eve Big Bash will look at its impact and explain how the money supports our nation’s heritage, the arts and sport, as well as helping grassroots projects in every local community.

But as well as blowing its own trumpet, the National Lottery is also hosting a huge unforgettable party, which was pre-recorded in front of 10,000 people at the OVO Arena Wembley on Wednesday, 4 December.

Being televised this evening to help get the nation in the mood for the big countdown later, it is hosted by Fleur East and Vernon Kay, and includes performances and surprising collaborations from some of the nation’s leading musical artists.

“I’m absolutely delighted to announce that I will be hosting The National Lottery’s Big Bash at London’s OVO Wembley Arena alongside @fleureast,” Vernon wrote on Instagram.

“The event will be a huge celebration of the incredible year, with some amazing performances.”

Fleur added: “It’s going to an epic end-of-the-year party.”

First up, Craig David, who released his single In Your Hands, based on the children’s song He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands, in September, presents his popular DJ show TS5.

Then, Stockport band Blossoms will be playing music from their fifth album, Gary, which claimed the No 1 spot on the UK Album Chart in September.

Influencer and boxer KSI will be performing a track from his forthcoming album.

Former Little Mix star Perrie launched her career as a solo artist in 2024 with the singles Forget About Us, Tears and You Go Your Way.

Fans at the OVO Arena Wembley can expect to hear some of those hits tonight.

Plus, Olly Alexander takes us back to the summer when he represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, with his song Dizzy.

And the night continues with a performance from the brilliant London-based House Gospel Choir, which combines two distinct musical genres – house music and gospel.

Finally, there’s an exclusive routine from Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo, featuring countless feats of jaw-dropping acrobatics including aerial acts swinging from Chandeliers and floating over the audience.

In between these performances, Richard Armitage and Roman Kemp will shine a light on the memorable sporting and cultural moments and extraordinary stories from the past 12 months.

They will be paying an emotional tribute to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and reflecting on the success of the athletes, many of whom were funded by the National Lottery, who did the nation proud at the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

The Traitors (Wednesday 01/01/25, BBC1, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The first series of The Traitors was a huge hit for the BBC, but some fans must have wondered if it would work a second time once viewers (and potential contestants) knew how the format worked.

For newcomers, the game involves taking a group of strangers to a Scottish castle. A small number will be chosen to be Traitors, who must then try to eliminate the rest of the players by ‘murdering’ them. It’s up to the remaining contestants, known as the Faithful, to identify the backstabbers in their midst.

It sounds so simple that even presenter Claudia Winkleman feared that bringing it back would result in diminishing returns. She said: “The success of the first series literally winded us.

“I said to lovely Studio Lambert (the production company) and the BBC ‘Let’s just leave it. This thing happened, this magical thing happened. Enough!’ The head of the BBC said she wanted to take my temperature.”

Luckily, the bosses eventually persuaded her that the magic would work a second time – and they were right.

The second run was every bit as gripping as the first, with plenty of twist and turns, and some great characters.

They included Diane, who delivered the iconic line “Paul’s not my son … but Ross is!” after a rumour started that she was the mum of a fellow contestant, and then got to have one of TV’s campest funerals after she was ‘murdered’.

There was also Jaz, who viewers nicknamed Jazatha Christie due to his impressive instincts for working out who was a Traitor, which sadly the rest of the Faithful largely ignored. The person who really should have listened to him was his fellow finalist Mollie. She instead put her trust in Traitor Harry, who played an incredibly good game – and walked away with the entire prize fund.

It made for a truly dramatic finale, and points to what Claudia believes is the most compelling aspect of the show.

She says: “I don’t know about you, but I’ve been told… all my life – trust your gut.

“When you meet somebody and you fall in love, or you think you’ve fallen in love, or you get asked to do a job, trust your gut.

“But it turns out you can’t. Your gut can tell you absolutely nothing, you have no idea what you’re doing and other people are lying to us.”

Is anyone else about to learn that the hard way this time around? And is anyone who thinks they have formulated a perfect game plan after watching the first two series about to be seriously humbled? And what new twist do the producers have in store?

All will be revealed over the next few weeks, but tonight it’s time to form our first impressions as Claudia will be meeting the people who are hoping to win up to £120,000.

It’s followed by companion show The Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC2, where, like the viewers at home, Ed Gamble and his guests will be second guessing everyone’s decisions and saying who they think will show a talent for backstabbing.

The Big Fat Quiz of Everything (Thursday 02/01/25, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Last week, we had the Big Fat Quiz of the Year, which the celebrity contestants could theoretically revise for, even if it was just by having a cursory look back over the year’s headlines.

However, as the title suggests in The Big Fat Quiz of Everything, the comedians have no idea what Jimmy Carr will the asking them about.

And even if they did have an idea about what subjects they should swot up on, contestants Harry Hill, David Mitchell, Roisin Conaty, Sophie Willan, Josh Pugh and Fatiha El-Ghorri probably haven’t had much time to be hitting the books.

This year, Harry has been promoting his film The Last Caveman and preparing for next year’s Big Hits and Greatest Hits Tour, as well as hosting Junior Bake Off.

Roisin appeared in the second series of the 1960s-set comedy drama Funny Woman, while this quiz isn’t the only celeb challenge Fatiha El-Ghorri has taken part in recently – she was also one of the stitchers on the recent The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special.

Sophie Willan returned for a second run of her acclaimed sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, which was inspired by some of her own experiences, and also popped up in the hit drama, Ludwig, which co-starred a certain David Mitchell.

The series was a huge success for the David, who got the plum role of a cryptic crossword setter who poses as his own missing identical twin to try to find out what’s happened to him. However, as his brother also happens to be a police detective, that meant he found himself solving cases. It’s already been confirmed there will be a second series.

2024 was also something of a banner year for Josh Pugh. The comedian, who has also played for England’s Partially Sighted football team, was part of Channel 4’s team covering the Paris Paralympics.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I’m really excited. It’s so great to be asked and to have a good view of everything that is going on. This year I won’t have to skive off work to watch it at home like I usually do.”

There is a chance sport will come up tonight, but we do know the questions will include who were Henry VIII’s Grooms of the Stool? What did the very first meme say? And what do Cilla Black, Pete Tong and Nelson Mandela have in common?

To help ask the questions, Jimmy will be calling on Big Fat Quiz regulars Charles Dance and the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School, as well as some surprise celebrity guests.

And if you want to see more of Jimmy, he’s back on Friday with the first of a new series of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

The competitors there are Sarah Millican and Josh Widdicombe, who take on Alan Carr and Thanyia Moore. Mathematician Rachel Riley looks after the letters and numbers, while comedy duo The Delightful Sausage join lexicographer Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner.

Vera: Farewell Pet (Friday 03/01/2025, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Detective Chief Inspector Stanhope, or Vera to you and I, has solved her final case.

After 13 and a half years fighting crime for the fictitious Northumberland and City Police force, Brenda Blethyn’s much-loved detective bowed out over the past two nights, first investigating when the body of a young man was discovered by some anglers, before heading back to a familiar childhood place when a body was found at the foot of some legendary local stones.

To mark the end of the beloved TV whodunit, set against the stunning backdrop of Northumberland, this special celebratory documentary looks back at the final two feature-length episodes and the 13 series that went before it.

Vera is an adaptation of Ann Cleeves’ mystery novels of the same name.

The show was conceived and written first by Cleeves with Paul Rutman, before being mainly penned by Paul Matthew Thompson and Phil Mulryne

Tonight’s tribute looks at the enduring appeal of the stories and the show’s profound impact on the cast, crew and fans.

It captures no-nonsense sleuth Vera’s extraordinary journey and the show’s lasting legacy and influence on British crime drama.

There are heartfelt interviews with cast members including David Leon (DI Joe Ashworth), Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart) and Riley Jones (DC Mark Edwards), plus author Cleeves, whose works have also been adapted into the TV shows Shetland and The Long Call.

They all share their cherished memories of working alongside Brenda and reflect on the unique bonds formed throughout the years.

When it was announced that she would be leaving the show in April, Blethyn, who won a Bafta for her role in 1996 Mike Leigh drama Secrets & Lies, said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying ‘Cheerio’.

“But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.

“The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Despite the show not receiving a single Bafta nomination over the years, it has pulled in the viewers for ITV, and American actor and comedian Steve Martin is among the stars who have said they are huge fans.

Also, did you know that years before he won a Brit Award, a teenage Sam Fender was actually the first murder victim in the show?

The gripping series probably could have kept going – Cleeves has carried on writing novels, so there’s always new material to adapt, and it’s still as popular as ever.

However, the show’s lead, who turns 79 in February, has decided to let ITV do with the series what it will, once she’s gone.

