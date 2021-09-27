The Yorkshire Auction House to return for new celebrity series presented by Ryedale Auctioneers expert Angus Ashworth

Auctioneer Angus Ashworth with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood

Ryedale Auctioneers antiques expert Angus Ashworth, who is based in Kirkbymoorside, will return to present the programme, which has been one of the best-performing shows that has aired on the channel Really in 2021.

There will now be two more 10-episode series and five hour-long specials featuring 10 celebrities including Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood and actress Catherine Tyldesley.

Ashworth has also starred in Antiques Road Trip, which is made by the same production company.

The Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House line-up also includes John Sergeant, Jon Culshaw, Claire Sweeney and Wayne Sleep.

The Yorkshire Auction House follows Angus Ashworth and his team as they clear homes and hunt for hidden gems to go under the gavel at Ryedale Auctioneers. Across the first series, participants made over £100,000 at auction on everything from Beatrix Potter figurines to a Bechstein piano.

Angus Ashworth said: “I had the time of my life on the first series of The Yorkshire Auction House and it’s great that the programme also connected with viewers in such a positive way. We discovered so many fascinating pieces in series one and it was a privilege to be invited into people’s homes to hear the heartwarming stories behind their hidden gems.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out there for round two - and with some showbiz legends onboard this time around, I can only imagine the weird and wonderful treasures we’re going to unearth!”