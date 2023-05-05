All Sections
The Yorkshire Shepherdess: Amanda Owen pulls out of speaking at charity lunch and 'cancels all her engagements in May'

The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has reportedly cancelled all of her public engagements in May after pulling out of speaking at a charity lunch.

By Grace Newton
Published 5th May 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:34 BST

The cancellation was confirmed by Katharine House Hospice in Staffordshire, which had booked her for the event. A statement read: “We are sad to announce that our Ladies Lunch has been cancelled. Unfortunately our speaker, Amanda Owen, has called off all her public engagements during May and we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the event. We will be contacting all attendees to arrange a refund as soon as possible. We were looking forward to seeing our supporters after such a long time and we are so sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused.”

Last year Amanda separated from her husband Clive, though the couple continue to jointly farm their tenanted land at Ravenseat in Swaledale while living in neighbouring properties. She has since begun a new relationship with a Yorkshire businessman. The family’s Channel Five series, Our Yorkshire Farm, will not return, though Clive, Amanda and their eldest son Reuben have all appeared in solo TV projects since.

The shepherdess and author’s 2023 book tour, Celebrating the Seasons, did not include any dates between March and August. Her summer programme also includes an appearance at the Bradford Literature Festival on June 24, when she will speak at St George’s Hall.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, visiting the Great Yorkshire Show ahead of filming at the ground and the sheep area.
Related topics:Yorkshire