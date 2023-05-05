The Yorkshire Shepherdess: Amanda Owen pulls out of speaking at charity lunch and 'cancels all her engagements in May'

The cancellation was confirmed by Katharine House Hospice in Staffordshire, which had booked her for the event. A statement read: “We are sad to announce that our Ladies Lunch has been cancelled. Unfortunately our speaker, Amanda Owen, has called off all her public engagements during May and we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the event. We will be contacting all attendees to arrange a refund as soon as possible. We were looking forward to seeing our supporters after such a long time and we are so sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused.”