During the first episode of The Yorkshire Vet, Peter Wright travelled into a green and pleasant land of Yorkshire and was faced with a difficult lambing at an old friend’s farm.

Rohin Aojula, who works at Donaldson’s practice, came face to face with a Lord who lives in a back garden ‘chateau’ - known as Lord Pablo Porcini 1st, a pot-bellied pig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Julian Norton headed over into surgery where he operated on an elderly dog, Poppy, who had a cancerous tumour.

Matt Jackson-Smith and Peter Wright on The Yorkshire Vet. (Pic credit: Daisybeck Studios)

While Matt Smith and David Melleney sampled some locally sourced dairy products, Matt treated an exotic animal - a Harris hawk with painful legs.

The episode aired on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 on Channel 5.

Fans were delighted to watch the return of the show.

Fans react to first episode of The Yorkshire Vet series 18

“Great show tonight. I love the birds, they’re majestic. I've had the pleasure of holding a hawk. Looking forward to next week.” - Adele Tully

“I remember Alf when I was very young. He was our vet and didn’t particularly like children.” - Jo Allenby

“Enjoyed the programme. So relieved that Poppy came through her operation, she looks amazing now.” - Ann Dawber

“Great show - as always!” - Alison Garrett

“Thank you all for continuing the work of your Mentor. Only people with good hearts can be veterinarians. You need to really love your patients and your work. You are all exactly like that. I wish you health and happiness. You are simply wonderful.” - Людмила Жуковец

“Wonderful start to the new series, roll on next week.” - Jennifer Bishop

“Brilliant show as always love every minute of it. Thank you all.” - Barbara Porter

“He was such an inspiration during my youth. When I later became a vet I realised everything was true. I put the books in the hands of my daughters - they are now both vets as well.” - Walliska svartnosfår

“Great show as always. Thank you for being a part of something so important in our lives. For being prepared to share your own lives and compassion to all creatures great and small as vets.” - Jeanette Roberts

“It was a great watch again. I love this program, roll on next week to watch it again.” - Gillian Cockayne

“Thank you from the USA. What a lovely picture of Alf!.” - Gloria Serianni

“Brilliant show glued to it our wonderful vets seeing Julian on his mountain bike wow fit as a fiddle that's our julian can't wait for next week.” - Noreen Lynch

“Love this series and Love all of Alf Wright's Books Read them times & Love Yorkshire.” - Barb Wellborn

“Enjoyed watching tonight and looking forward to watching the rest of the series.” - Helen Tomlinson

“Great program, wonderful people, would not miss it.” - Denise Chamberlain

“Brilliant start to the series loved every minute.” - Christine Lockwood

“Very interesting and enjoyable program tonight.” - Josie O'Reilly

“So glad your back, great show as always, so pleased the lovely poppy is ok.” - Jean Linley

“Lovely show last night can't wait for next week.” - Julie Henderson

“Alf’s legacy carries on through Peter.” - Catherine Lewis

“Excellent episode on Tuesday night. Keep them coming!” - Trevor West-Green