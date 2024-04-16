The Yorkshire Vet follows the drama, laughter and emotions as a group of town and country vets, at four different practices across the county, help animals of all kinds.

Christopher Timothy, who once portrayed the world’s most famous vet, James Herriot, in the original series of All Creatures Great and Small, provides the narration of the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Wright, who was trained in Thirsk by Herriot himself, has more than 40 years of experience under his belt treating a variety of animals. He currently works out of Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside after leaving Skeldale Veterinary Centre, his former boss’ original practice.

Matt Jackson-Smith and Peter Wright on The Yorkshire Vet. (Pic credit: Daisybeck Studios / The Yorkshire Vet returns next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 5)

Julian Norton, Peter’s former partner at Skeldale, has opened a practice back in Thirsk, which he runs with his wife, Anne. He is also a partner at Sandbeck Veterinary Centre in Wetherby.

The team of young vets at Donaldson's practice in West Yorkshire will be following in their footsteps in upholding the Herriot ethos. They include: Matt Smith, Shona Searson, David Melleney and Rohin Aojula and although they are based at a state of the art animal hospital in Huddersfield, Donaldson’s is another traditional mixed practice where they treat farm animals, wildlife and popular pets as well as some that are more exotic.

As well as the colourful characters, the vets will venture to more remote farm locations where the countryside provides a stunning, ever-changing environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first episode will air on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8pm.

Peter travels into England’s green and pleasant land of Yorkshire once more. He faces a difficult lambing at an old friend’s farm - the baby’s legs are hanging out and it’s in a challenging position. Rohin meets a Lord who lives in a back garden ‘chateau’ - Lord Pablo Porcini 1st is a pot-bellied pig. The pig is the owner’s entire world.