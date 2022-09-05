The Yorkshire Vet episode preview: Peter Wright treats a pregnant ewe, Julian Norton tends to a terrier with bladder stones and a farming family mourn the loss of pet donkey
In the first episode of The Yorkshire Vet series 15, three vets Julian Norton, Peter Wright and Matt Smith deal with emergency surgeries involving a ewe, terrier and a chameleon.
The first episode will air on Tuesday, September 6 at 8pm on Channel 5 and will welcome back famous vets Peter Wright and Julian Norton along with some familiar faces and some new ones.
In the first episode, Peter goes into emergency surgery at the practice in Kirbymoorside, when a local farming couple rush in their pregnant Texel ewe.
At the Thirsk practice, Julian treats a beloved terrier called Lovejoy who is suffering from bladder stones, similar to the owners Andrew and Nick’s previous pooch, who didn’t survive. They are worried that they are set for more heartache over Lovejoy.
Matt Smith heads into a stressful, challenging surgery as chameleon, Miss Pickles, has lots of eggs stuck inside her. While Huddersfield vet Shona Searson and her boyfriend, James, are approaching the big moment in their home breeding adventure, with their first lambs due to be born. But they aren’t arriving as quickly as expected and their time off work is nearly over.
Julian enjoys a landmark birthday and while they are showering him with gifts, the Wetherby team isn’t in the most sensitive of moods.
It’s been a challenging time at the Greens’ farm as they have just lost their old donkey Mabel. Peter heads over to check on Mabel’s old friend Cybil, who is sad and lonely. Peter has an idea to cheer them all up and asks a couple of his farming friends for help - two brothers from Barnsley.