What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Driving to Bridlington in the back seat of my dad’s Ford Anglia as a toddler. I was born in Wakefield in 1965 and lots of people went to the east coast for their summer holidays or day trips. Watching Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks wrestling at the Spa Theatre, playing prize bingo at Corrigan’s Amusements topped off with one of Wendy’s Waffles.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Autumn walkers amongst the ruins of Sandal Castle near Wakefield, with Emley Moor in the background. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe

Herriot Country. The man himself described it as God’s Own Country – and it really is. Today I call it Yorkshire Vet Country – as it’s where we’ve been following real life vets Peter Wright and Julian Norton for the last nine years for the Channel 5 series. I fell in love with Thirsk and Helmsley and we now have a holiday hideaway in nearby Harome.

What’s your perfect day out in Yorkshire?

My wife and I still have a date day. Most Saturdays we’ll start with a bacon sandwich at Gordon & Frank’s coffee shop or the Tea Rooms in Denby Dale. Our four-year-old Westie, Chester always comes with us and helps me with my breakfast. He’s a lockdown dog and actually my best mate.

I spent much of my career abroad filming when my children were growing up. I have this guilt complex of not having played enough with them. I’m making up for lost time with Chester and spend hours and hours playing with him.

Paul Stead on Winter on the Farm

Do you have a favourite view?

Herriot’s favourite view at Sutton Bank is hard to beat but to be honest my favourite view of all is that moment I’m driving on the Denby Dale road from Wakefield heading towards Clayton West, where the trees part revealing the majesty of Emley Moor mast.

I went to the top of Emley Moor Mast in the 1980s when I got my first job in TV. Almost 30 years on and over 1000 hours of my shows have been broadcast via Emley Moor which is just a few miles from Cannon Hall Farm, where we’ll be making the 5th series of Winter on the Farm this December for Channel 5.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Christa Ackroyd was my boss at Radio Aire in the ‘80s and gave me the sports time show. I had a pie with Dickie Bird on Wakefield Westgate station many years ago. The one sportsman I would have loved to have taken to lunch is Rob Burrow to tell him what an inspiration he has been to me and millions of others.

He was a very special Yorkshire lad – and we must make sure his legacy lives on. Daisybeck has devoted our charity fundraising efforts this year in aid of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

One of the best dinner dates ever was with the late great Richard Whiteley. He was an amazing man and such a raconteur. We laughed and laughed. This was just a month before he passed away. He was a brilliant communicator, broadcaster and interviewer. He taught me so much.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’?

Wakefield Theatre Royal. Built by the legendary theatre designer Frank Matcham and opened in 1894. It’s stunning and was an escape to a place of luxury for the working class men and women of Waky for many years before falling into decline.

Mr Wakefield aka Sir Rodney Walker came to the rescue and launched The Wakefield Theatre Trust to buy it back for the people of the Merrie City.

If you could choose somewhere in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

Wakefield Theatre Royal and I’d have non stop performances of Les Miserables running from 10am to 10pm.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The places, the people, our culture and our conversation. We call a spade a shovel but will give you a cup of Yorkshire tea and a bag of chips with scraps for nowt at the same time.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

The Feather Trail café in Helmsley is our favourite for a full English breakfast and the Dome restaurant at the Yorkshire Spa at Nunnington does the most wonderful Sunday lunch

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Chef Tim Bilton has opened a traditional butchers in Kirkburton near Huddersfield. He’s another inspirational Yorkshire bloke. He’s not just beating cancer he’s whipping it’s bum and as viewers have seen as our resident chef in Springtime/Winter on the Farm over the last six years – he hasn’t let his illness hold him back. I love him almost as much as I love his pork pies. Almost.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Wakefield was such an amazing city to grow up in. When the Ridings Centre opened it was magical. Wakey market was one of the best in the country. My mum had a second hand stall in the ‘70s and the place was full of characters. The moving of the market to the bus station then subsequent closure has ripped the heart out of the city in my opinion. All towns are facing challenges but Wakefield needs to find its identity again.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Ninety per cent of my shows have been set in Yorkshire and 99 per cent of them produced here. The Yorkshire Vet, Our Yorkshire Life, Today at the Great Yorkshire Show, Springtime/Winter on the Farm, Yorkshire Great and Small… the list goes on. Yorkshire is the main star in all our shows and the audience nationwide in fact worldwide show no signs of giving up on it.

Name your favourite Yorkshire artist

Ashley Jackson’s work stands the test of time. We have many of his prints in our house. He captures the spirit and soul of the county with every painting.