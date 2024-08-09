The new series of The Yorkshire Vet is set to air next week – and once again Peter Wright finds himself in a tricky position.

The new series of the much-loved show starts on Tuesday (Aug 13) with Peter operating on a sheep with a stuck lamb in curious conditions as building work goes on around him.

Meanwhile, at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, vet Rohin Aojula, from Donaldson's Vets in Huddersfield, tries to help a poorly sheepdog puppy.

The first episode of the new series also sees a two-vet emergency operation for Shona Searson and David Melleney, as they try to save a cow with a twisted stomach, while Julian Norton treats some underweight alpacas at a flower farm and hopes he can impress wife Anne when he picks a nice bouquet to take home.

It’s the start of the 19th series for the hit show which started almost 10 years ago and kickstarted Channel 5’s extensive programming of Yorkshire subjects, and comes just after the success of spin off show - The Yorkshire Vet At Home With The Greens - which has been really popular with viewers giving an insight into the lives of Steve and Jean Green.

As always, The Yorkshire Vet follows all the drama, laughter and tears as a group of town and country vets, at four different practices across the county, help animals of all kinds.

Christopher Timothy, who once played the world’s most famous vet, James Herriot, is back in his role as narrator for the series.

Peter Wright, who was trained in Thirsk by Herriot himself, has more 40 years’ experience treating all kinds of animals. After leaving Skeldale Veterinary Centre, his old boss’ original practice, he now works out of Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside, on the edge of the moors in North Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Julian Norton – Peter’s former partner at Skeldale – has opened a practice back in Thirsk, which he runs alongside his wife, Anne. Julian is also a partner at Sandbeck Veterinary Centre in Wetherby, just across

Yorkshire.

Following in their footsteps in upholding the Herriot ethos are a team of young vets at the Donaldson’s practice in West Yorkshire. They includ Shona Searson, David Melleney, Rohin Aojula and Matt Jackson-Smith.

Although they are based at a state of the art animal hospital in Huddersfield, Donaldson’s is another traditional mixed practice – their work involves caring for farm animals, wildlife and popular pets as well as some that are more exotic. The vets also encounter all kinds of colourful characters, from children to kindly old ladies to larger-than-life, straight talking farmers.

But as with many of Channel 5’s top shows, the stunning countryside of Yorkshire is one of the main characters, as the show once again follows vets to remote locations as they continue to treat all creatures great and small in Herriot country.