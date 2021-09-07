Julian is seen setting up his new practice - Sandbeck Veterinary Centre in Wetherby - after moving from his old base in Boroughbridge. The first episode shows him performing a caesarean on Violet the dog, whose puppies' lives are at risk.

And the team at Donaldson's Vets in Huddersfield also feature after becoming fan favourites since joining the show. Tonight's episode shows Matt Smith meeting Bandit, a Water Dragon with a poorly tail and Shona Searson helps Peter Wright castrate a Shetland pony.

Shona said: “It’s great that I got to be part of the show as it demonstrates that women can too be farm vets. I am really enjoying being part of the show.”

Julian Norton has also moved to pastures new (Pic: Daisybeck Studios/MCG)

And Matt added: “We have been warmly welcomed by the fans of the show and now feel really part of the team.”

Peter Wright is also at his new practice - Grace Lane Vets at Kirkbymoorside - after leaving his old base in Skeldale.

He said: "I really feel at home at Grace Lane, it was a big move for me to leave Skeldale but I’ve really found my feet here and I am still seeing my old friends Mr and Mrs Green and all their animals which is marvellous.

”Sometimes I have to pinch myself as when we started we didn’t quite realise how much viewers would like the show but now we are in series 13 and it’s clear that they do. They just love the animals and the beautiful Yorkshire countryside, both of which are really the stars of the show.”

Peter Wright has left his practice in Skeldale (Pic: Daisybeck Studios/MCG)

The series runs for 12 weeks and is on Channel 5 every Tuesday at 8pm.