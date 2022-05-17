The upcoming episode of The Yorkshire Vet will air on Tuesday, May 17, at 8pm on Channel 5 and will see vet, Matt, rush over to a farm where he recently delivered twin calves.

However, this time it looks like a natural delivery is not possible, so in a race against time, he is required to perform an emergency C-section immediately or risk losing the mum and baby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, Peter Wright takes care of a French bulldog puppy called Blue who has a large lump on his eye. Peter believes it’s the largest lump of its kind he’s seen in 40 years as a Yorkshire vet.

Julian Norton meets a unique sheep called Cliff who doesn’t look like other sheep and when he was born his owner, Emma, thought he might not live very long.

However, not only has he exceeded prognosis expectations, his energy has proved too much for Emma, who has brought Cliff to Julian to help put a stop to Cliff’s amorous ways.

Julian also treats a cat who has been having a bad time; Sassy’s kneecap is slipping out of position and is leaving her in severe pain, which has been worrying and upsetting her owner, Tricia.