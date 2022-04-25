Julian Norton and former Herriot trainee Peter Wright, who run the Skeldale Veterinary Centre in Thirsk, are part of Channel 5's new series of The Yorkshire Vet. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Warning: This article contains spoilers

The show that helped popularise Yorkshire follows the drama and daily routine of a group of town and country vets as they tend to animals of all kinds at four different practices across the region.

Who will be starring in The Yorkshire Vet series 14?

Actor, Christopher Timothy, who used to portray the world’s most famous vet, James Herriot, will be narrating this series.

Peter Wright, who trained to be a vet in Thirsk by James Herriot himself, has more than 40 years of experience in managing his original practice and now works at Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside, on the edge of the moors in North Yorkshire.

Julian Norton, Peter’s former partner at Skeldale, has recently opened a new practice in Thirsk, which he runs alongside his wife, Anne. He is also a partner at Sandbeck Veterinary Centre in Wetherby.

A team of young vets will also be appearing in the new series. They will be working at Donaldson's practice in West Yorkshire. The young vets include Matt Smith, Shona Searson, David Melleney and Robin Aojula.

They will be caring for farm animals, wildlife and popular pets alongside some of the more exotic animals. These vets will also come across all kinds of colourful characters from young children to older ladies and straight-talking farmers.

What will happen in the first episode of The Yorkshire Vet series 14?

In the first episode, which will air on Tuesday, April 26, will see Peter deal with a late night emergency at the practice, as a pregnant sheep is rushed in, who has triplets. The babies aren’t due for another three weeks, but to save all four of the sheep, Peter must get the triplets out. Along the way, he discovers the challenging life of farmer Abbie, who brings the sheep in.

Julian and Anne are about to open their new practice in Thirsk, but have to wait for the final delivery of crucial veterinary supplies. Despite going through some hurdles, their first patient arrives - Gina, a pregnant basset hound who is rushed straight into theatre at the new surgery.

Shona visits a dairy farm where robots do a lot of the work, and one of the herd’s electronic collar has picked up on an issue; it turns out that she has a twisted stomach and when Shona investigates, she can tell it is a serious problem.

Elsewhere, a little kitten needs a new home and Peter knows exactly where to take them.

When is the first episode of The Yorkshire Vet series 14 and how can I watch it?

The first episode airs on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 8pm. The episodes are weekly and will air every Tuesday.