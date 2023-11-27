The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special episode sees Channel 5 heading back to the wintery Yorkshire Dales for another festive instalment, bringing to a close series four of the popular period drama.

Entitled On a Wing and a Prayer, the Christmas 2023 episode will be broadcast on Thursday, December 21, at 9pm in the UK on Channel 5 and My5.

This Christmas, James is miles away from Darrowby at the RAF training base. An emotional phone call with a very pregnant Helen makes him determined to get back to her, but he does not have many options and the RAF mascot, Georgie, needs his help. James struggles to do the right thing. Will he find his way home in time for Christmas?

Meanwhile, Mrs Hall prepares a community Christmas celebration in Darrowby, while Siegfried and Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) argue over who will be Father Christmas this year. Carmody is welcomed by Darrowby and finds himself enjoying it. James learns a very important lesson and is rewarded with a surprise.

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody in gthe All Creatures Great and Small: Series 4 Christmas Special.

Filmed in the Yorkshire Dales over the summer, season four began up in the spring of 1940, with James and Helen wondering when might be the right time to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF.

The Second World War brought changes that affect everyone in Skeldale House. The absence of Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) is felt by all, but especially by Siegfried (Samuel West), as he attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together.

Helen (Rachel Shenton) is now pregnant and James (Nicholas Ralph) has been called up to serve, and is undergoing training miles away from her. Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) has decided not to join Gerald in the Lake District, so that she can help support Helen and Siegfried.

Filming took place in the Yorkshire Dales from March to July this year, centred around Grassington, which is used for Darrowby and the front exterior of Skeldale House, the vets’ practice and home in All Creatures Great and Small. Fans from across the world gathered in the village to watch the production.

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in the All Creatures Great and Small: Series 4 Christmas special.

The Christmas episode was filmed in July, like last year in swelteringly hot conditions. Fans visiting the location were also looking for signs of a new baby, reporting that areas surrounding James and Helen were screened off from view.

From BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning production company Playground, series four will air in the US in early 2024, beginning on Sunday, January 7.

James Herriot is the pen name of James Alfred Wight, a veterinary surgeon who graduated from Glasgow Veterinary College at the age of 23 and headed to a veterinary practice in Thirsk, Yorkshire, in 1940, where he fell in love with the Dales and the woman he would marry, Joan Danbury. She later encouraged Wight to write the stories based on his own adventures and James Herriot quickly became one of Britain’s best-loved authors.

Series three aired in 2023, averaging 3.8 million viewers, and an impressive 18 per cent share, making Channel 5 the most popular terrestrial channel during that slot while All Creatures Great and Small was on air.