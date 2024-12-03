Channel 5 has announced when the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special will air, with Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Samuel West, Anna Madeley and Callum Woodhouse all expected to feature prominently in the festive outing.

The eagerly-anticipated episode will air in Christmas week, on Monday, December 23, at 9pm, on Channel 5 and My5.

The festivities are returning to a snow-sprinkled Darrowby, whose inhabitants are determined to capture the Christmas spirit, despite the shadow of war and the privations of rationing.

Channel 5 has released the following news about what to expect in the Christmas episode, which is called All God’s Creatures (so viewers can expect to see a variety of animals featuring, too):

“Skeldale House prepares for Christmas – and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available. Mrs Hall has figured out how to deliver the ideal Christmas, but when her world is rocked by a worrying news bulletin, the Skeldale family do their best to support her. A young boy arrives at the surgery with an abandoned fox cub and Mrs Hall can’t help feeling a connection with the animal.

“Meanwhile, Tristan is given an important Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) mission involving pigeons. Tristan is underwhelmed by the task and Siegfried sends him to Enoch Sykes, a cantankerous pigeon fancier. Tristan’s attempt to win over Enoch’s trust doesn’t go to plan.

“Helen and James prepare for Jimmy's birthday tea at Heston Grange, but Helen has to deal with some family disagreements.

“When the fox needs veterinary help, Siegfried faces a difficult decision as to how best to care for the animal, whilst also looking after Mrs Hall.”

The Christmas episode is technically the seventh instalment of series five of All Creatures Great and Small, and is expected to continue themes that have played out throughout the season.

The absence of loved ones away at war, and fears for their safety and wellbeing, was of course a permanent concern for families during the Second World War. This Channel 5 adaptation, made by Playground, of James Herriot’s books, has taken care to reflect the ever-present worries and hardships of war-torn life, seen chiefly through the eyes of those left at home but also hinted at in series five through Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), who has returned to Skeldale older and wiser, preferring not to dwell on what he has experienced.

Series six of All Creatures Great and Small has already been commissioned and filming is expected to begin next February, as in previous years, on location in the Yorkshire Dales.

As for news of series seven, there was perhaps a hint that there might be one on the cards, as an interview with Samuel West in the Sunday Times last weekend suggested he suspects there will be more to come.

He also told how he had campaigned for a while to get his father, Bradford-born actor Timothy West, who died last month, a role in All Creatures, noting that, as he resembled him more with age, it would have been hard to cast him except as a relation.