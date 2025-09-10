Channel 5 has announced when the new series of All Creatures Great and Small will air - and has also released a set of new photographs giving fascinating (if rather baffling) insight as to what might be going on at the vets’ practice at Skeldale House in Darrowby.

The first episode of All Creatures series six will air at 9pm on Thursday, September 25.

It has been confirmed that all main cast members will be reprising their roles, with Nicholas Ralph back as James Herriot and Rachel Shenton (who also stars in new Channel 5 drama series The Rumour, which starts at 9pm tonight) back as his wife, Helen.

Samuel West returns as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon.

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) is scanning the station but who is he looking for? Photo: Helen Williams/Channel 5/Playground

Patricia Hodge is back as Mrs Pumphrey, as are Tony Pitts as Helen’s father Richard Alderson, and Imogen Clawson as her younger sister, Jenny.

Joining the cast are Lucy-Jo Hudson, Gaia Wise, Jonathan Hyde, Philip Martin Brown and Chris Gascoyne, alongside returning guest cast Mollie Winnard, Conor Deane, Cat Simmons and Lamin Touray.

Channel 5 has also confirmed that series six will leap forward in time to 1945, so fans can expect to find a great deal of change in Darrowby. But what, exactly?

A set of new images will cause fans to ponder further where certain storylines are leading, in particular, the relationship between Skeldale housekeeper Mrs Hall and her boss, Siegfried.

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and Susan (Lucy-Jo Hudson), in the parlour of Skeldale House, but dare we ask why? Photo: Helen Williams/Channel 5/Playground

A set of photos released two weeks ago showed Mrs Hall standing on a station platform, alone except for her trusty spaniel, Dash.

But now the plot thickens. In the new photos, Siegfried is there too, at the same station (Keighley, as in the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway), alone and scanning the terrain as if in search of someone. It’s all rather mysterious. Does it point towards a brief encounter, or a lasting one, or no romantic encounter at all?

What the images do tell us is that Skeldale House is clearly at sixes and sevens, and Siegfried is behaving erratically.

But who is Susan (Lucy-Jo Hudson), and what is she doing in the Skeldale front parlour with Siegfried, both in a state of disarray. And why is she climbing out of the window?

James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) before a celebratory Darrowby bonfire. Photo: Helen Williams/Channel 5/Playground

Lucy-Jo’s casting was no surprise to All Creatures fans, who had already spotted her filming on location in March in Grassington, which is used for Darrowby.

The former Coronation street actress has herself been giving some behind-the-scenes insight on her Instagram.

“I’ve been asked loads about All Creatures Great and Small,” she said. “I sadly can’t give anything away just yet but I can show you a little BTS.”

She posted a reel of her being transformed into Susan by All Creatures hair and make-up designer Jackie Sweeney and her team.

Siegfried (Samuel West) and brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) share a toast to the future. Photo: Helen Williams/Channel 5/Playground

Later, she added: “I cannot wait for you all to meet ‘Susan’.

"What an amazing place to work, the cast and crew were so welcoming and lovely. The scenery was out of this world.

"I must say a big thank you to Samuel for being so kind, so funny and so generous.”

The photos also show Helen and James together in the village beside a celebratory bonfire, presumably for VE Day.