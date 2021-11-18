Thixendale artist Robert E Fuller set to star on The One Show after filming red deer rut in Scotland

Thixendale wildlife artist Robert E Fuller is set to feature on BBC 1’s The One Show tonight (7pm). Photo courtesy of Robert E Fuller

The artist and photographer covered one of nature’s most dramatic spectacles – the red deer rut.

Last month he headed to Scotland’s Ardnamurchan; a remote, rugged peninsula at Britain’s most westerly point to film the spectacle.

Mr Fuller said: “I’ve been to this part of Scotland many times before, but never in autumn when the red deer rut takes place.

“This is when male stags compete for females in dramatic, often noisy, stand-offs.

“After a nine-hour drive, I stopped at a viewpoint overlooking Ben Hiant, one of the region’s highest peaks.

“As soon as I got out of my car, I could hear the roar of stags ringing out across the valley and instantly picked out a group of females, known as hinds, in the landscape. A stag was standing guard over them.

“As the females come into season, testosterone surges through the males and they become visibly more aggressive, and can clash antlers in dramatic duels.

“Now a stag’s entire focus is all about gathering up groups of hinds and guarding them. There are always competitors, waiting in the wings for a chance to take over and steal all or part of the harem.

“Stags are measured by the number of points on their antlers – the more points, the more regal the stag.