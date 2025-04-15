The 1984 apocalyptic nuclear war film Threads set in Sheffield is set to be adapted to TV series by the makers of the Netflix hit show Adolescence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British-Australian war drama television film was released in 1984 and is a dramatic account of the potential medical, economic, social, and environmental outcomes of a nuclear war in Britain.

It is set in Sheffield and follows two families amidst a nuclear conflict between the US and the Soviet Union, followed by a nuclear exchange between NATO and the Warsaw Pact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original film was shot on a budget of £400,000 and was the first of its kind to depict a nuclear winter.

Post-war Sheffield in 1970. (Pic credit: RDImages / Epics / Getty Images)

The cast included Yorkshire-born actors such as Reece Dinsdale as Jimmy Kemp, David Brierley as Bill Kemp and Rita May as Mrs Kemp. It was nominated for seven BAFTA Awards and won for Best Single Drama, Best Design, Best Film Cameraman and Best Film Editor.

The makers of the Netflix series Adolescence Warp Films have acquired the option to develop Threads into a compelling new TV drama. This adaptation will explore prescient issues through rich, character-driven storytelling.

Sheffield-based Warp Films remains dedicated to producing authentic stories that highlight working-class experiences and will reimagine this story, finding new layers and elements of hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and chief executive officer at Warp Films, Mark Herbert, said: “Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people.

“This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences.

“Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance.”

CCO and executive producer, Emily Feller, said: “Threads is clearly a deeply impactful story and right now, it feels more relevant than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This adaptation will allow us to uncover fresh interpretations in light of today’s world. We imagine highlighting how resilience and connection can offer hope even in the most challenging of times.

“Through this lens, an adaptation of the incredible film can reexamine its significance for then and for now - allowing us to engage with a modern audience.”