Kiefer Sutherland has been spotted in Wetherby as filming has started for a new Sky Original Christmas film.

The film – which is called Tinsel Town and is set to air this Christmas – will feature the Emmy Award-winning actor and actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson.

The filming has been taking place across the North of England in recent weeks, and Rebel Wilson has recently been quoted as saying she is working on her Yorkshire accent.

On Tuesday (Feb 18), the Designated Survivor and 24 star, Sutherland, was spotted on set in the Yorkshire town.

Sutherland plays Bradley Mack, a Hollywood action star with a bloated ego, who is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled.

With his career in freefall he heads to England, hoping to rebuild his image as a serious actor on the West End.

Rebel Wilson’s Jill character, a no-nonsense choreographer, helps him reignite his spark for his career.

The film is being directed by Chris Foggi, who also worked on Bank of Dave.

Kiefer Sutherland said: “I’m thrilled to be working back in the UK and with director Chris Foggin. The cast is fantastic, and I can’t wait to tell this story.”

