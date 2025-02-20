Tinsel Town: Kiefer Sutherland superfan gets his face tattooed on her thigh after meeting him on Yorkshire set
Annie Wilkinson-Gill, 44, met the star of The Lost Boys in Knaresborough as he filmed scenes for the upcoming Sky Christmas movie 'Tinsel Town'.
The mother-of-three, who has owned a crystal shop on the town's high street for 13 years, met the Hollywood star on February 7 - just 11 days before she had planned to get his face tattooed to her thigh.
She said: "I already had the tattoo booked in, funnily enough. We were aware they were filming in town, I popped down to watch the filming of one of the scenes and he came over and said 'hi', I was very starstruck.
"I didn't get the opportunity to tell him about the tattoo, I wasn't thinking about it.
"I just wanted to quote one of the lines from the Lost Boys so I didn't tell him I was getting a tattoo done. It was the obvious one - 'they're only noodles, Michael'."
The horror movie obsessive already has tattoos from other classic films, including Halloween, Friday the 13th, The Shining, and The Silence of the Lambs.
A fan of Kiefer since she was a teenager, Annie now hopes he could sign next to her tattoo, which depicts him in character as the iconic head vampire in the 1987 film.
She said: "If I had the opportunity to see him again I'd get him to sign just next to the tattoo, and I'd get that tattooed next to it. I love it.
"Knaresborough is such a beautiful town, and I'm hoping the film puts the town on the map, helps to increase things like footfall and visitors. It's such a beautiful location."
