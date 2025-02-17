The film – which is called Tinsel Town and is set to air this Christmas – will feature Emmy Award-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland and actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson.

The filming has been taking place across the North of England in recent weeks, and Rebel Wilson has recently been quoted as saying she is working on her Yorkshire accent.

Filming is set to continue taking place over the coming day in Wetherby, where Christmas decorations have already been put in place ahead of the stars arriving on set.

Designated Survivor and 24 star Kiefer Sutherland plays Bradley Mack, a Hollywood action star with a bloated ego, who is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled.

With his career in freefall he heads to England, hoping to rebuild his image as a serious actor on the West End.

Rebel Wilson’s Jill character, a no-nonsense choreographer, helps him reignite his spark for his career.

The film is being directed by Chris Foggi, who also worked on Bank of Dave.

Kiefer Sutherland said: “I’m thrilled to be working back in the UK and with director Chris Foggin. The cast is fantastic, and I can’t wait to tell this story.”

But Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson is struggling with the freezing British weather. She added: “I love British Christmas movies - because in Australia we’re just on the beach having a BBQ - and so now I feel like I get to have a classic British Christmas - freezing my t**s off but laughing and sledding all the way!”

1 . Tinsel Town Film crews are in Wetherby, near Leeds, busy dressing the town centre for Christmas ahead of two days filming for the new Sky Original Christmas film, Tinsel Town, featuring Kiefer Sutherland, Rebel Wilson, and Danny Dyer. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 17th February 2025. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

