Rio Ferdinand thinks letting go of perfection is key as a parent. “Sometimes we’re our own worst enemy, in that we put too much pressure on ourselves to have the perfect scenario and situation in life, which is just impossible,” says the former Manchester United and England player, who’s now a regular TV pundit for TNT Sports as well as being a father of five.

“There’s always going to be a bump or a curveball thrown at you, so you’ve just got to be aware that it’s coming, because it’s inevitable. And don’t expect perfection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferdinand has teamed up with McDonald’s and BBC Children In Need on a campaign to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week (May 13-19). It sees the brand’s yellow smiles removed from Happy Meal boxes, to symbolise that it’s OK for children not to feel happy all the time.

PA file photo of TNS Sports Pundit, Rio Ferdinand, ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on April 17, 2024. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA.

Ferdinand, 45 is dad to sons Lorenz, 17, and Tate, 14, and daughter Tia, 12, from his marriage to late wife Rebecca, who died from breast cancer at age 34 in 2015, and also has a three-year-old son Cree and baby daughter Shea with his wife Kate, 32.

The ex-footballer, who played for Leeds United before moving to their rivals over the Pennines, adds: “I think a lot of parents struggle with how to start a conversation – and I was one of those parents before I had help and really got myself into the whys and dos and don’ts around mental health and communicating.”

A survey to accompany the campaign found almost half (48 per cent) of UK children felt like they must be happy all the time, even if they don’t want to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m probably falling into that as well sometimes, and we’re doing it with the right intentions,” says Ferdinand. However, he is keen for his children to know they can talk to him about anything whenever they need to, and that it’s OK to be honest about their feelings.

“It’s about making them feel comfortable and making them understand that having sad moments or being emotional, or not feeling as strong as you normally do, is OK. But also, how do you get yourself out of that state as well?”

He’s done a lot to highlight mental wellbeing in recent years – including his Bafta-winning BBC documentary Being Mum And Dad, and 2020 docuseries Tipping Point, which explored racism, homophobia and mental health in football.

It’s something that’s now woven into family life for the Ferdinands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think going out for walks as a family is really good, because you end up talking. Some people find it hard to talk sitting down across the table, it’s a bit too formal. But going out for a walk, they can get a lot off their chest,” says Ferdinand, who also values family mealtimes as an opportunity to talk.