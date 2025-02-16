Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I'm currently reading

Just about anything that I can lay my hands on, I’ve always been a voracious reader, and I love the classics, and historical biographies. I was lucky enough to have a teacher at school, Mr Rogers, who was brilliant at encouraging us to read as widely as possible.

He also encouraged me to volunteer at what used to be the West Yorkshire Playhouse, and I did just about everything that I could - ushering people to their seats, tearing tickets, working in the bar and the café, the lot. I virtually lived in the place.

Tom Lewis

And all the time I was watching and, I hope, learning. I’d see people like Maxine Peake going through the corridors, and when I saw her on stage, I was mesmerised by her talent. It was Mr Rogers who suggested that I audition for RADA, and I got in on a scholarship.

One of the bonuses was that they had the most incredible library, and I read just about anything that came my way.

Then I heard about auditions for Gentleman Jack, applied, and I landed the role – which meant meeting the incredible Sally Wainwright, who is another inspiration.

An actor must have some talent, of course, but for the rest, it’s a case of luck, luck, and a bit more luck – with a generous shot of perseverance thrown in for good measure.

I still remember going through the script in a coffee shop, and looking across the table, and realising that this lad from Leeds was sitting opposite Suranne Jones, who is one of the nicest people ever.

I’ve been listening to

Oddly perhaps, a lot of country music, and I’ve recently discovered the Californian musician Zack Ryan – if you don’t know him, then check him out.

Before every performance of House Party, we have a communal warm-up to a playlist that includes artistes like Blondie, a bit of rock from the eighties and it really does get us into the mood for the play, because it’s set in a contemporary musical environment.

When I was told about it first time, I thought ‘How will this work? Strindberg’s Miss Julie is in her thirties, isn’t she?,’ but then it all came into focus, the play is really about young love.

On TV, I’ve been watching

Documentaries – lots of them. If they are well-researched, and they offer you an insight into something that you don’t know about, then so much the better.

There’s been one on the story of Northern Ireland, and how the troubles came about and developed, which I found a fount of information, and someone just told me about another on Stalin’s rule that I think I’ll really have to check out.

In the drama department, I love Yellowstone, with Kevin Costner, and Kelly Reilly, his British co-star is superb.

The live performance I’d recommend is

It was a privilege to see the late Helen McCrory in her account of Medea. That blew me away. What a loss she is, and I can admit that, in any and everyone of her performances, I stole from her shamelessly.

If you can get along to any National Theatre streaming in your local cinema, I’d urge you to go, go, go. Not expensive, and five-star performances.

My next boxed set or streamed series will be (or was….)

The Brutalist, with Adrien Brody, and The Complete Unknown, which focuses on the very young Bob Dylan and his arrival in New York in the early sixties, armed with his guitar, and a formidable talent.

The App I couldn’t be without is

Citymapper. This current Headlong tour takes me all over the place, and Citymapper is invaluable to get you from A to B, with all sorts of transport options. To my mind, it’s far superior to Google’s mapping service.

What is right at the top of your “To do” Bucket list?

I’ve only been to Los Angeles once, for some filming, and that was just a fortnight. I discovered that it was quite an odd place, and maybe I’d like to find out a bit more?

What I’d definitely like to do, however, is to go on a road trip across the breadth of the States, or to copy Billy Connelly, who did a TV series about going down the famed Route 66, for its complete length, starting off in Chicago, going through places like Tulsa, Amarillo and Flagstaff, to LA.

Professionally, I’d love to work with someone like Nick Hytner, one of the best directors there is. I love new work, but then I also love the classics, and I think that Harold Pinter is a bit underrated at the moment.

There are other plays that I’d love to tackle, Terence Rattigan’s The Deep Blue Sea being one of them. There’s so much out there, so thank you Mr. Rogers, for opening the door for me to be part of it all.