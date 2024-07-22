TV Pick of the Week: A Good Girl's Guide to Murder - review by Yvette Huddleston

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Picture: BBC/Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais.

Based on Holly Jackson’s 2019 bestselling young adult novel of the same name and adapted for television by Poppy Cogan, this sparky crime thriller benefits from a strong central performance from Emma Myers as teenage amateur sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi.

Studious sixth former Pip is studying for her A levels and for her extended exam project during the summer holidays she decides to investigate a local cold case. Five years earlier in her picturesque small hometown of Little Kilton, popular local high school student Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) went missing. Sometime later her boyfriend Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) confessed to her murder but Andie’s body was never found and Sal was discovered dead, an apparent suicide, before the case could go to trial. Sal was the police’s only suspect, but Pip has never believed that he was guilty of the crime and is determined to prove his innocence.

Despite the misgivings of her best friend Cara (Asha Banks) who advises her against stirring things up again, Pippa sets out to find out what actually happened and begins by conducting interviews with people who were connected with Andie in some way, including her two best friends and others in their friendship group. Among those she approaches is Sal’s brother Ravi (Zain Iqbal) who is initially unwilling to cooperate but who eventually agrees to help and becomes Pip’s investigative partner.

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi and Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Picture: BBC/Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais.

Before long the pair are uncovering a number of secrets, lies and cover-ups that have prevented the truth from coming to light. It seems that Andie was living something of a double life, that she may have been involved in drug dealing and that she had a secret older lover. A list of possible suspects begins to emerge and Pip and Ravi’s detective work starts to threaten to put them both in danger…