TV Pick of the Week: A Very Royal Scandal - review by Yvette Huddleston
Earlier this year the Netflix film Scoop tackled the notorious 2019 Newsnight interview in which journalist Emily Maitlis questioned Prince Andrew about his relationship with US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It proved to be a scandal indeed, and the prince’s downfall.
Here we have a three-part take on the debacle and it has an equally starry cast. Scoop featured Gillian Anderson as steely interviewer Emily Maitlis, Rufus Sewell as the prince and Keeley Hawes as his devoted private secretary Amanda Thirsk. In A Very Royal Scandal, Ruth Wilson plays Maitlis with Michael Sheen as the Duke of York and Joanna Scanlan as the doomed Thirsk. Also on board is Alex Jennings doing what he does best as the late Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young who has seen the family through many crises over the years and is sceptical about the interview from the start.
In this format, the story is given more time and allowed room to develop, so we get to see more of the home lives of the two protagonists in the run-up to the interview as well as the delicate behind the scenes negotiations between the Palace and the team at the BBC. On the domestic front we meet Maitlis’s husband and two sons (and her high-maintenance dog), getting a glimpse into the kind of juggling that goes on combining a high-profile media career with family life. It also touches briefly on her experience of being stalked.
The Prince’s family life is also explored with Claire Rushbrook as his loyal ex-wife Sarah Ferguson with whom is still on friendly terms (“we’re the happiest divorcees in the world” she trills) and his daughters Beatrice (Honor Swinton Byrne) and Eugenie (Sofia Oxenham). It also depicts the emptiness of the life of a secondary royal – which seems to be a round of endless games of charades, shooting parties and formal dinners. At one point Andrew says that the only time he was truly happy was when he was a soldier during the Falklands War. Sheen is excellent as the prince, conveying his arrogance, entitlement and pomposity while also managing to find a kind of naivete that comes from never having lived a normal life. Wilson is dynamite as Maitlis channelling her energy, ambition and unflinching professionalism. And the recreation of the interview scene is electric. While we probably don’t need two dramatic iterations of the story, it does have a ‘can’t look away’ quality.